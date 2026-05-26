Australian tribunal orders Uber to reinstate driver and pay back wages after flawed deactivation process

A Fair Work Commission decision found Uber failed to gather proper evidence and relied on an automated appeal system, forcing the ride‑share company to restore a driver’s account and compensate him for lost income.

A workplace tribunal in Australia has ordered Uber to reinstate a driver who was deactivated after a flurry of misconduct complaints and to compensate him for nearly a year of lost earnings.

The case highlighted serious shortcomings in Uber’s internal investigations, including its reliance on an automated chatbot for appeals, its failure to collect adequate evidence from complainants, and its inconsistent handling of similar allegations against other drivers. The tribunal ruled that Uber had not met its evidentiary burden and had acted in breach of the new gig‑economy protections introduced last year, which give platform workers an employee‑like right to challenge deactivations before the Fair Work Commission.

The driver, who began delivering meals for Uber Eats in 2020 and later started accepting passenger trips in 2022, was first suspended in June of last year. Over the ensuing months he faced at least sixteen separate allegations ranging from speeding and tail‑gating to sexually suggestive comments, unwanted touching, and overtly racist or misogynistic remarks.

Some riders reported that the driver was using his phone while driving, that he exceeded speed limits by more than 20km/h, and that he engaged in road‑rage incidents, including a claim that he drove 130km/h in a 100km/h zone. Other complaints described a passenger being forced out of a rain‑soaked vehicle and told to "f--- off," as well as accusations that the driver asked for personal details, made overtly sexual advances, and even attempted to steer passengers toward off‑platform cash transactions.

In several instances the driver denied the accusations, and Uber marked the complaints as "resolved" without furnishing the driver with substantive evidence. When the driver appealed his deactivation, Uber directed him to an automated chatbot that generated generic, often incoherent responses. The tribunal found these "nonsensical" messages inadequate, noting that the commission could not assess the validity of the claims without proper testimony or clear documentation.

Commissioner Oanh Thi Tran criticised Uber for relying on trip‑data estimates and Google Maps projections rather than concrete passenger statements, and for failing to interview complainants despite the seriousness of the allegations. The commission concluded that Uber had not disproved the driver’s version of events and had instead used the sheer volume of complaints as a shortcut to justify the deactivation.

As a result, the driver was reinstated, and Uber was ordered to pay back wages covering the period he was barred from the platform, recognizing that he was the primary earner for his household. The ruling underscores the growing legal responsibilities of gig‑economy platforms to provide transparent, fair, and evidence‑based processes when disciplining their workforce





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Uber Gig Economy Workplace Tribunal Driver Deactivation Fair Work Commission

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