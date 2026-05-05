Australian Turf Club Employee Arrested Over $22,000 Theft

A 61-year-old Australian Turf Club employee has been arrested and charged with stealing $22,000 from a safe at Royal Randwick racecourse, prompting a wider investigation into alleged misconduct within the organization.

An employee of the Australian Turf Club has been arrested and charged following allegations of theft amounting to $22,000 from a safe located at the Royal Randwick racecourse.

Charles Weston Jones, a 61-year-old male, was apprehended by officers from the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Police were initially called to the venue on Alison Road, Randwick, after the discovery of the missing funds. Subsequent investigations, including a review of CCTV footage, reportedly revealed the staff member allegedly filling a bag with cash from the business safe.

The seized cash totaled $22,000, and Jones has been charged with stealing property as a clerk or servant, with the value exceeding $15,000. This incident is just one facet of a broader internal investigation undertaken by the Australian Turf Club, which has revealed a pattern of unacceptable behavior and prompted significant changes within the organization.

Beyond the cash theft, the Australian Turf Club has also been addressing separate allegations of unauthorized removal of food and beverage items from the club’s bar and function room refrigerators. These allegations, surfacing in February, led to a request from Racing NSW for the club to provide financial information related to its hospitality operations. This request was initially refused, escalating tensions between the two entities, which are already embroiled in a legal dispute.

Racing NSW appointed an administrator to oversee the club’s operations in December, citing concerns regarding financial stability and governance. The ATC is currently appealing this decision. To facilitate continued funding while the appeal is pending, the club agreed to commission an independent review of its hospitality operations, conducted by Morgan Kelly of Ernst and Young. The internal investigation has resulted in the departure of approximately 12 full-time and casual staff members, representing less than one percent of the total workforce.

The ATC leadership emphasizes that the vast majority of its employees maintain high professional standards and are dedicated to the club and its members. The Australian Turf Club, which manages Randwick and owns three other racecourses in Sydney, has initiated separate legal proceedings in the NSW Supreme Court to freeze Jones’s bank account. This action aims to recover the stolen funds and prevent any potential dissipation of assets. A court hearing regarding this matter is scheduled for Friday.

ATC management has expressed a commitment to eradicating unacceptable behaviors and fostering a stronger, healthier business environment. They acknowledge that while incidents of this nature are not uncommon in large venues and sporting stadiums, they will continue to address and eliminate any instances of misconduct. The club’s proactive investigation has uncovered issues dating back several years, highlighting a previous organizational culture that the current leadership is determined to transform.

The focus is on reinforcing ethical conduct and ensuring accountability across all levels of the organization. The ATC views this as a crucial step in restoring public trust and maintaining the integrity of the racing industry. The club is cooperating fully with the police investigation and is committed to implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future





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Royal Randwick Australian Turf Club Theft Arrest Fraud Police NSW Police CCTV Financial Investigation Hospitality Racing NSW Supreme Court Charles Weston Jones

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