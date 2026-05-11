Australian University Governance Crisis, Housing Stress, Post-study Work Visa Price Increase, Chinese Student Boom, Remote Learning, Regional Student Support, Draft Audit Office Proposal, Court Change, European Campus Decision

News text highlights various challenges in Australian universities, including the crisis of governance, housing stress, post-study work visa price increase, growing prominence of Chinese students, remote learning, support for regional students, a draft audit office proposal, court change, and a decision to drop plans to establish a campus in London.

A decorated University of Newcastle associate professor is risking her career to speak out about the crisis of governance at universities across Australia. A group of politicians, unionists, students and staff come together to support the Australian National University 's interim leader.

Hundreds of turtles are thriving near an outback NSW town, only months after the lake where they live was on the verge of drying up. A draft audit office report states that the Australian National University (ANU) has slashed jobs and courses to save money and approved a massive cost-cutting program without clear evidence. Chinese students continue to provide the lion's share of revenue for Australian universities.

Pursuing higher education is difficult for regional students who uproot their lives and face housing stress. The Department of Home Affairs has doubled the price of a post-study work visa. Two students who went to the same university 30 years apart share their radically different experiences as lectures go online and face-to-face contact takes a back seat in the post-pandemic world. Charles Darwin University has ditched its plan to establish a campus in London





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University Of Newcastle Australian National University University Of Tasmania Charles Darwin University Housing Stress Remote Teaching Rural Students International Students Australian National University Council Higher Education Challenges Housing Challenges

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