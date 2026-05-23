The article discusses the current state of Australian values and immigration policies, highlighting the need for social cohesion and the importance of migrants in addressing workforce shortages. It also critiques the Liberal Party’s stance on immigration, which is seen as recklessly divisive and out of touch with the needs of the country. The article concludes by emphasizing the need for governments to prioritize the greater good and make policies that benefit the nation as a whole.

Please include your home address and telephone number. No attachments, please include your letter in the body of the email. The full force of the law, as quoted by Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek, is a political optic intended to instil toughness and control for the gullible public.

As a lawyer, I have never viewed the application of the law as having gradients, that is, applying a quarter force of the law, maybe half of the force of the law or even two-thirds of the force of the law; but the full force of the law, how tough is that? If you think what stands between you and your big idea is the removal of a government concession, then maybe you need to consider if your big idea is what the world really needs in the first place.

Or maybe it was never commercially viable to begin with. Either way, more than half of all federal tax revenue comes from income tax. As wage earners, we have had enough of subsidising everyone else’s dreams. We all have dreams – owning a home, starting a family, starting a business – none is more important than any other.

Pay the same rate of tax as everyone else, stop demanding special treatment. The Victorian government cites the current fiscal environment as the reason for refusing to fund a $642,000 program to install personal security systems to protect judges and magistrates. Speciously, a government spokesperson refers to $11 million in the budget to maintain and upgrade court facilities.

To put the government’s apparent disregard for the safety of judicial officers in context, the interest bill on the state’s net debt is around $24 million a day. The massive debt is primarily down to overspending on public infrastructure.

Consequently, by the government’s own admission, it’s now unable to fund recurrent expenditure to support vital social policy and safety programs like this one. Melbourne Airport’s new drop-off zones sound less chaotic and a welcome improvement. But with hundreds of metres of extra walking for many passengers, its assistance service should start at 4am rather than 6am. Dozens of international and domestic flights arrive and depart daily before or shortly after 6am.

Passengers on those flights who need assistance deserve this service too. If unavailable, it could also slow check-in and delay departures at the beginning of the day, rippling through later morning flight operations. It seems reasonable to improve the kerbside drop-off areas at Tullamarine as it is now quite busy and chaotic.

However, it would be appropriate to have a covered walkway, as it can be quite wet and cold now in the uncovered walkway getting to the bus pickup zone especially with Melbourne weather. Professor Ian Goldin writes in his recent book The Shortest History of Migration that scaremongering political sound bites resonate with vulnerable people worried about unemployment or access to local services.

Ironically, though, migrants may be the answer to many of their troubles, such as staff shortages in schools, hospitals and public transport. On the last page, he concludes that migration is not a problem to be solved; it is the driving force for human progress and the thread that links our common history.

I am disappointed that the Liberals, like One Nation, are now proposing that migrants must accept nebulous Australian values, would not receive social security even if they were permanent residents, and would have their numbers cut to levels that would lead to damaging workforce shortages in key industries. The Liberals’ stance on immigration is recklessly sowing more division in society.

They would be more likely to revive their political fortunes if they developed policies that improved social cohesion, which is always in the nation’s interest. One Nation and the LNP talk about the threat to Australian values. This thinly disguised anti-immigrant/refugee dog whistling fuels the outrage of those who haven’t received any of the long promised trickledown benefits of neo-liberal economic policies. They want change and are turning to untried, inexperienced disruptors, just as happened in the US.

The responses to Labor’s attempts to level the playing field even a little with a specific focus on making housing more affordable have revealed that Australian values of mateship, never leaving anyone behind and egalitarianism may be a chimera. Governments are expected to develop and enact policies for the greater good, even if that means reducing benefits received by some





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Australian Values Immigration Migration Social Cohesion Liberals One Nation Labor Neo-Liberal Economic Policies Trickledown Benefits Australian History Human Progress Common Humanity Existential Challenges 21St Century

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