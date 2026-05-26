Australian War Crimes Investigator Refers Media Leak Concerns to Corruption Watchdog Over Ben Roberts-Smith Arrest

The Office of the Special Investigator has referred allegations of media foreknowledge regarding Ben Roberts-Smith's war crimes arrest to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, prompting a joint probe with the AFP into potential operational breaches.

The Office of the Special Investigator , probing alleged Australian war crimes , has escalated concerns to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) regarding apparent media foreknowledge of the arrest of Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith .

The referral, made jointly with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), seeks to determine if operational details were improperly disclosed ahead of Roberts-Smith's custody on April 7 and subsequent charges of five counts of war crimes stemming from his service with the Australian SAS in Afghanistan. Roberts-Smith, a former corporal, faces a potential life sentence for each charge but maintains his innocence, stating, "I categorically deny all of these allegations".

During Senate estimates hearings, Director-General Chris Moraitis detailed the referral, explaining that his office and the AFP observed journalists positioned near the arrest location on the morning of April 7. This media presence raised alarms about a possible security breach. Moraitis expressed surprise that such details became public prior to the operation, noting, "It's a matter that concerns me. The media seem to have been privy to things, and therefore we're taking steps to ascertain what happened there.

" He confirmed that a joint letter was sent to the NACC, emphasizing that both agencies believe an investigation is warranted. Moraitis also acknowledged that the NACC has not yet responded to the referral. The procedural aftermath includes strict bail conditions for Roberts-Smith. He must regularly report to a designated police station, with exceptions for travel to Sydney or Perth for legal meetings, and has surrendered his passport.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4 at Sydney's Downing Centre. Moraitis noted that while the Attorney-General's office would have been notified before the arrest, they were not privy to the exact location. The Special Investigator's office lacks inherent forensic capabilities for such inquiries, prompting Moraitis to suggest external consultants might be engaged. The incident has sparked scrutiny over operational security and media protocols in high-profile cases, potentially impacting future law enforcement and military Procedures





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Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes Media Leak National Anti-Corruption Commission Australian Federal Police Special Investigator SAS Afghanistan

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