Australian WFH Study Finds No Boost to Fertility Rates Amid Record Low Births

New Australian research by e61 indicates working from home does not increase fertility. This finding comes as national birth rates hit a record low of 1.48 in 2024.

A new analysis by independent think-tank e61 has challenged the widespread assumption that allowing couples to work from home leads to higher family sizes. Released ahead of official government data expected to confirm a record low national fertility rate, the study suggests that remote work flexibility alone is insufficient to encourage parenthood. The findings indicate that structural economic factors play a far more significant role in reproductive decisions than workplace arrangements.

Remote Work Fail To Lift Birth Rates

Fertility rates across developed nations have been in decline for decades, prompting governments to implement various policies ranging from tax exemptions to direct financial handouts. Some previous analyses suggested that enabling remote work could reduce the costs associated with raising children and make childcare easier. However, this latest Australian research provides strong evidence against that specific hypothesis.

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Research released earlier this year by academics from Germany, the United States, and Britain found that adults working from home at least one day a week between 2023 and 2025 experienced a higher fertility rate. Specifically, when both parents worked from home at least once a week, the total fertility rate lifted by 0.32 children per woman. This international data created a contrasting narrative to the recent findings from Australia.

Australian Data Shows Minimal Impact

In contrast, soon-to-be-released work by e61 research manager Pelin Akyol suggests there is barely any change in fertility rates among Australian women who adopted working from home during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Akyol compared post-2020 fertility rates of women aged between 30 and 44 across occupations with remote work capabilities against their 2019 levels. Despite a significant increase in working from home among this demographic, no discernible change in fertility rates was observed.

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While there was a small baby bump in 2021, Australia's fertility rate started falling again in 2022 and reached a record low of 1.48 births per woman in 2024. This statistic highlights the persistent downward trend in family formation despite the widespread adoption of flexible working arrangements across various industries.

Economic Barriers Outweigh Workplace Flexibility

Akyol described the pandemic as a natural experiment that allowed her to study the impact of the large lift in working from home that occurred since 2020. While it enabled more people to work at home, it had not led to a measurable change in fertility. She stated that Australia's fertility decline is driven by various factors including the cost of raising children, housing affordability, economic security, and the career costs of parenthood.

While working from home can make some parts of family life easier, it reduces commuting time and gives workers more control over their environment. However, it does not remove the financial and time costs of raising children, nor does it necessarily reduce the career costs of parenthood. Akyol cautioned that her research did not mean workplace flexibility was unimportant for families or that it could not have an impact over a longer period.

Housing Costs And Career Implications

While working from home surged during and out of the pandemic, it was also accompanied by the largest increase in property prices on record. Some capital cities recorded increases of more than 30 percent, which has contributed significantly to the global drop in fertility. In previous periods of economic upheaval, there have been sharp falls in fertility, such as the 20 percent fall during the first five years of the Great Depression.

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Akyol found that women in jobs more able to be done from home reported lower intentions to have children after 2020. These women were also less likely to have more children. However, she noted that this pattern had started before the pandemic, suggesting that working from home had done nothing to turn around women's child-rearing plans.

Upcoming Birth Statistics And Historical Context

The current figures come ahead of the latest report on the number of births from the Australian Bureau of Statistics covering 2025. In 2024, there were 292,000 births recorded across the country with the national population at 27.8 million. This is a significant decrease in both absolute numbers and relative rates.

A decade earlier, there were 300,000 births in a population that was almost 4 million smaller. This comparison underscores the demographic shift occurring in Australia. The findings reinforce the notion that while workplace flexibility is only one part of the fertility debate, addressing housing and economic security remains critical for reversing the decline.