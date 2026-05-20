Australian wheel manufacturer Carbon Revolution shifts towards greater global reach after re-purchased by new owner and restructuring

The restructuring of Carbon Revolution, after suffering losses for four years and falling into voluntary administration, has resulted in new private ownership. The company differentiates itself as a one-piece carbon-fibre wheel manufacturer in Australia, partnering with numerous well-known automotive brands such as Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, and Jaguar Land Rover. However, the approach to handling innovation, technology, and supply chain management of the firm may undergo changes. The news comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese suggested the expansion of domestic automotive manufacturing for electric vehicles in Australia. In contrast, Dr Jens Goennemann supports the idea of local component manufacturing to support advanced manufacturing technology.

Australian wheel manufacturer Carbon Revolution , after undergoing voluntary administration and being re-purchased with new ownership, aims to pursue growth opportunities globally while staying committed to its Australian operations.

Globally, Carbon Revolution plans to improve operations, capitalize on new product development, and establish strategic partnerships, all of which will enhance their customer-centric approach. In the context of electric vehicles (EVs), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted a possible expansion of local automotive manufacturing. Dr Jens Goennemann, the managing director of Australia's Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), supported this idea.

The news comes on the heels of administrators McGrathNicol declaring Carbon Revolution's Australian production as a high-cost environment, suggesting that the Australian operation may be under review for potential outsourcing. Carbon Revolution's manufacturing footprint may be expanded globally, but their Australian operations will remain a significant part of their development strategy





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Carbon Revolution Voluntary Administration New Ownership Purchase Austrailia Ferrari New Zealand Ford General Motors Lamborghini Jaguar Land Rover Electric Vehicles

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