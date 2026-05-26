Australian women and children linked to ISIS return to Australia, sparking criticism

A group of women and children, known as 'ISIS brides', have returned to Australia at Sydney and Melbourne airports. Independent MP Dai Le has expressed concerns about the lack of transparency regarding their return and where they will live. Meanwhile, Iran has started restoring internet access after a months-long shutdown, and Australia's new ambassador to the United States has shared an image from his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Seven women and children, part of a cohort of 'ISIS brides', have returned to Australia at Sydney and Melbourne airports. Independent MP Dai Le has criticised a lack of transparency over the returns and where the families will live, worrying for members of her community who had 'fled ISIS'.

Iran has begun restoring internet access after a months-long shutdown as hopes for a diplomatic end to the war continue. Australia's new ambassador to the United States Greg Moriarty has shared a picture from his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump. Australia's new ambassador to the United States has shared an image of his recent meeting with Donald Trump after presenting his credentials to the US president.

Moriarty, who replaced former PM Kevin Rudd as ambassador, is a long-time diplomat and public servant who was most recently the secretary of Australia's Defence Department. He served as ambassador to Iran from 2005 to 2008, and in that capacity briefed then US president George W. Bush on Iranian politics – a rare event for an Australian diplomat. He was later posted to Jakarta, and was also chief of staff to then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Moriarty presented his credentials to Trump at a White House ceremony on Thursday (US time), along with 11 other new ambassadors to the US. In a post sharing an image from the meeting on Wednesday morning, Moriarty said it was an honour to serve Australia in Washington DC.

Iran has started restoring access to the internet – a sign that the longest shutdown of its kind in history is easing amid a diplomatic push to end the war with the US. Monitoring group NetBlocks said there was a ‘partial restoration’ on Tuesday after 88 days of near-total blackout on the national network, showing connectivity had risen from close to zero to around 35 per cent of typical levels.

‘In line with the esteemed President’s mission and in fulfillment of the government’s promise, the first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken’, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on X. Iran’s civilian officials have repeatedly called for restrictions, which have crippled businesses across the country, to be eased, but have been overruled by the country’s powerful security establishment. Independent MP for the seat of Fowler in western Sydney Dai Le has criticised a lack of information about the return of so-called ‘ISIS brides’.

‘It really concerns me because - obviously, I don’t have the details - the lack of transparency in itself is a problem’, Le told 2GB radio on Wednesday. Fowler MP Dai Le has criticised a lack of transparency about the return of the so-called ISIS brides. Many people and communities in her electorate, taking in Liverpool, Cabramatta and parts of Fairfield, had ‘fled ISIS’ after losing family members and homes.

‘So I hope that they are aware of it because I don’t know anything at all about where they’re going’, Le said. Nineteen Australian women and children linked to the Islamic State terror group returned to Sydney and Melbourne airports on Tuesday night. Unlike previously returning cohorts, none have been charged with criminal offences





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ISIS Brides Australian Women And Children Linked To ISIS Return To Australia Criticism Lack Of Transparency Iran Internet Access Greg Moriarty Donald Trump Australia's New Ambassador To The United State

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