Australian Women and Children Linked to Islamic State Land in Australia After Seven Years in Syria

Nineteen Australian women and children linked to Islamic State have landed in Australia after more than seven years trapped in camps in Syria. They are expected to be allowed to quietly leave airports in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Nineteen Australian women and children linked to Islamic State have landed in Australia after more than seven years trapped in camps in Syria, and are expected to be allowed to quietly leave airports in both Melbourne and Sydney.

None were arrested, but government sources who cannot be named because they are not authorised to speak, have told this masthead some women may be charged in coming days. Flights carrying the seven women and 12 children arrived at about 4.30pm in Melbourne and 5.30pm in Sydney from Damascus, via Doha.

In Sydney, NSW Police told waiting reporters there would be no arrests and the women were given the option of leaving the airport with the help of the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, or going out the public entrance. In Melbourne, the Australian Federal Police told reporters about two hours after the women and children arrived that they’d been processed and let out a side door in a move arranged by family members.

The group were allowed to leave through an outside door leading directly to the concourses at the airport, rather than through the usual arrivals gate where media were waiting. reported guards had punched a News Corporation photographer in the camera, which had hit his face. The kid-gloves treatment by authorities is a tacit admission that they mishandled the previous return of women and children on May 7, which saw frenzied scenes including airport arrests, private security guards and a scuffle in Melbourne.

Sources close to the returned families say those events had traumatised children already fragile after growing up for seven years in camps. The return of this group means that, apart from one woman subject to a temporary exclusion order, Hodan Abby, and her child, all the Australian so-called IS brides are now out of Syria for the first time since the end of the so-called Islamic State caliphate in March 2019.

The women returning to Sydney are Nesrine Zahab, who was 21 when she claims she was tricked into going into Syria by her cousin and IS recruiter Muhammad Zahab; Aminah Zahab, Muhammad’s wife, and Sumaya Zahab, Muhammad’s sister. Hyam Raad, about whom little is known, is the fourth woman returning to Sydney. They are Kawsar Kanj, about whom little is known, and Kirsty Rosse-Emile, the daughter of two former Christians who converted to Islam when she was nine.

Kirsty’s sister Krystle told the ABC in February that Kirsty was married at 14 to a much older man who was a friend of her father’s. Krystle said her sister had been groomed to go to Syria. The Australian citizens left the al-Roj camp in north-eastern Syria late last week in a trip organised and funded by family members.

Among them was one young woman who just turned 18 and who is the daughter of one of the so-called ISIS brides. Abby and her nine-year-old daughter – who requires medical treatment for a series of shrapnel wounds – were denied permission to board the flight in Damascus. They had tickets to Sydney, but the airline turned them back because the Albanese government had imposed a two-year temporary exclusion order on the mother.

Abby elected to keep her child with her, even though her daughter has serious medical issues caused by shrapnel wounds she suffered as a baby. made it difficult for her to walk and caused delayed speech and development. Sources close to the family group but unwilling to speak publicly say the child needs medical attention and was experiencing ongoing physical disabilities. Abby herself also has a piece of shrapnel in her chest.

An x-ray showing shrapnel in the head of Hodan Abby’s daughter, who is now nine. Advocates say she needs medical attention. Australian government sources have said they will not provide consular assistance to Abby and her child. Sources close to the families have confirmed Abby will challenge the permit in the Federal courts, though that application has not yet been lodged.

They also have the option of applying for a return permit. Lawyers for the family group declined to comment. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in question time he had nothing but contempt for anyone who has any sympathy with ISIS. He added the government had provided no assistance, and that they would face the full force of the law, to the extent available, upon the advice of the security agencies.

Opposition home affairs spokesman Jonno Duniam told the ABC the government have gone from actually controlling who comes into our country and making determinations about who they want to let in and who they want to keep out, to outsourcing this stuff. These self-managed returns... That is not what they should be doing, and these people are bringing back, as far as we know, great degrees of risk





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