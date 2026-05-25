Australian women and children linked to Islamic State leave Syria for Australia, leaving two behind

Nineteen Australian women and children linked to Islamic State flew out of Syria late on Monday night, bound for Australia, leaving two of their number behind to stay behind in Damascus. Two more women, accompanied by seven children, are expected in Melbourne. The last time a group of so-called 'IS brides' arrived in Australia earlier this month, three out of four were arrested. At least some of the women in the latest group are expected to face criminal charges, but neither the government nor the Australian Federal Police has spelled out what those might be.

Nineteen Australian women and children linked to Islamic State flew out of Syria late on Monday night, bound for Australia, leaving two of their number behind to stay behind in Damascus.

Two more women, accompanied by seven children, are expected in Melbourne. The last time a group of so-called 'IS brides' arrived in Australia earlier this month, three out of four were arrested. At least some of the women in the latest group are expected to face criminal charges, but neither the government nor the Australian Federal Police has spelled out what those might be.

The order extends for two years unless a court strikes it down or the minister issues a return permit. The woman had an option to send her child, who has a serious medical condition, with the other mothers. The child is not subject to the order. The interim Syrian government in Damascus has said it would look after the pair.

The Australian government will not provide consular assistance. Sources close to the return operation but who are not authorised to speak publicly, say two people from Australia, one man and one woman, had travelled to Syria last week to accompany the women and children home.

The return means that, apart from the excluded woman and her child, all the Australian so-called 'IS brides' are now out of Syria for the first time since the end of the so-called Islamic State caliphate in March 2019. The Albanese government has refused to bring anybody home since 2022. It issued this cohort one-use-only passports, after DNA testing in 2022, to ensure the children are indeed citizens by descent.

But the government has withheld other assistance, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying he has 'nothing but contempt' for the cohort. An earlier return on May 7 marked the first time globally the Syrian government has allowed IS-linked women and children to travel without the direct involvement of a national government





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Australian Women And Children Linked To Islami Left Syria For Australia Leaving Two Behind Arrived In Australia Earlier This Month Arrested Criminal Charges Australian Federal Police Spelled Out What Those Might Be Syrian Government In Damascus Australian Government Prime Minister Anthony Albanese One-Use-Only Passports DNA Testing Cohort IS-Linked Women And Children Syrian Government Has Allowed IS-Linked Women

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