Australian Women and Children Stranded in Syria After Government Refuses Repatriation

A group of Australian women and children who left a Syrian camp with alleged ties to Islamic State are stuck in the country after the Australian government refused to allow their return, according to Syrian officials. The government maintains it will provide no support for repatriation.

A deeply concerning situation has unfolded for a group of Australia n women and children formerly residing in Roj camp, a facility in Syria housing individuals linked to the Islamic State group.

These thirteen individuals, comprising four families, initiated a journey towards repatriation last week, departing the camp with the expectation of a relatively brief stay in Damascus before being flown back to Australia. However, their hopes have been dashed as Syrian authorities have confirmed that the Australian government has refused their return. The families were intercepted before reaching Damascus International Airport, effectively leaving them stranded in Syria.

This refusal marks a significant setback for those seeking to return home and raises serious questions about the Australian government’s policy regarding its citizens who have been associated with ISIS, even if only through family ties. The Australian government’s stance has been unequivocally stated by both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Both officials have affirmed that Australia is providing no support or assistance for the repatriation of these individuals.

This position, while consistent with previous government actions, has drawn criticism from those advocating for the return of all Australian citizens from Syria, particularly women and children. The justification often cited by the government centers around security concerns and the complexities of reintegrating individuals who have lived under ISIS control.

However, critics argue that leaving vulnerable individuals, especially children, in a volatile and dangerous environment is a violation of their rights and a moral failing. The families reportedly secured passports through a lawyer, with the documents delivered by an unidentified individual while they were still in an area controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This suggests a coordinated effort to facilitate their return, which ultimately proved unsuccessful due to the Australian government’s intervention. This incident is not isolated.

A previous attempt to repatriate 34 women and children from Roj camp in February was similarly blocked by Syrian authorities, highlighting a pattern of obstruction and a lack of cooperation between the two countries on this issue. The broader context involves the aftermath of the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in 2019, which led to the detention of numerous foreign fighters, their wives, and children in a network of camps and detention centers.

The recent closure of the larger al-Hol camp and the transfer of thousands of suspected ISIS militants to Iraq for trial, coupled with clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, have created a chaotic environment. This instability has resulted in detainees fleeing camps and prisoners escaping detention centers, further exacerbating the security risks.

While Australia has previously facilitated the repatriation of some citizens from Syrian detention camps on two occasions, and others have returned independently, the current situation demonstrates a hardening of the government’s position. The case also brings to light the role of individuals like Lebanese-Australian doctor Jamal Rifi, who has been involved in coordinating repatriation efforts, though he was unavailable for comment on this specific instance.

The future remains uncertain for these stranded Australian women and children, caught in a complex geopolitical situation and facing an indefinite period of displacement and hardship





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