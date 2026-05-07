Australian Women Linked to ISIS Face Severe Charges Upon Return From Syria

Three Australian women have been arrested upon their return from Syria, facing charges that include membership in a terrorist group and crimes against humanity.

The Australia n Federal Police have executed a major operation resulting in the arrest of three women with ties to the Islamic State after their long-anticipated return to the country.

The arrivals triggered high-security responses at both Melbourne and Sydney airports. In Melbourne, officers apprehended two women, aged 53 and 31, while in Sydney, police arrested 32-year-old Janai Safar, who was accompanied by her nine-year-old son. This event marks the culmination of years of uncertainty for a group of women and children who had been residing in the Al-Roj refugee camp in north-eastern Syria.

The return of these individuals has been a subject of intense speculation and political friction within the Australian government for several months. The legal repercussions facing these women are severe. Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism Stephen Nutt revealed that the 53-year-old woman is expected to be charged with four separate crimes against humanity, specifically relating to enslavement, the possession of a slave, and active engagement in slave trading.

Similarly, the 31-year-old woman faces accusations of enslavement and the use of a slave. If these charges are proven in court, both women could face prison sentences of up to 25 years.

Meanwhile, Janai Safar is expected to be charged with membership in a terrorist organization and entering or remaining in a declared area, reflecting the gravity of her association with the militant group during her time abroad. The path back to Australia was fraught with difficulty. The group, often referred to as 'ISIS brides', traveled to Syria over a decade ago to join their partners.

Following the collapse of the ISIS caliphate, they and their children were detained in the notorious Al-Roj camp. After a failed attempt to return to Australia earlier this year, they spent nearly two weeks in limbo in Damascus before finally securing flights. In a poignant detail, reports from the flight from Doha indicated that some of the children, despite being born in Syria and having never visited Australia, spoke with Australian accents.

The women expressed a simple desire to return to normalcy, with some mentioning their longing for a latte on Melbourne's Collins Street. The return of these citizens sparked a fierce debate in the halls of government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other ministers had previously urged the women not to return.

However, the government maintained that as Australian citizens, they possessed the right to travel and use their passports. This stance was heavily criticized by the opposition, with Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie arguing that travel documents should have been canceled on national security grounds. McKenzie voiced concerns that the children accompanying the women were already radicalized and that current de-radicalization programs are largely ineffective.

Conversely, independent Senator David Pocock argued that it was more beneficial for the women to be on Australian soil where they could be held legally accountable. He emphasized that while the adults must face the full force of the law, the children deserve a second chance and a path toward integration. This conflict highlights the complex tension between national security priorities and the legal rights of citizenship.

The Australian government has clarified that it did not arrange or fund the repatriation of these individuals, though it did monitor their movements and process their passport applications. The case now moves to the judicial system, where the evidence of crimes against humanity will be scrutinized





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