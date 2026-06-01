Australians Could Receive Up to Five Per Cent Pay Rise from July 1

Almost three million Australians could receive a significant pay rise soon as the Fair Work Commission hands down its next wages decision.

Almost three million Australia ns could receive up to five per cent pay rise from July 1 after upcoming wages decision . Almost three million workers could see their wages rise by up to five per cent from July 1 as high inflation plagues the economy.

Capital Economics' Ben Udy said the FWC would hand down a pay rise above the 4.2 per cent inflation rate. Millions of minimum wage workers could receive a wage bump up to five per cent from July 1. Australians were delivered higher wage bumps in previous years. Fair Work delivered a 3.75 per cent bump in 2024, a 5.75 per cent increase in 2023 and a 4.6 per cent hike in 2022.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions called for a six per cent minimum wage hike, significantly higher than many business bodies have called for. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said a 3.5 per cent hike was appropriate while AI Group called for a 3.9 per cent bump. The ACTU said a six per cent pay increase would shield low-paid workers from high inflation while lifting the minimum wage to $26.45 per hour.

One in four workers in Australia rely on minimum award wages, particularly those working in hospitality, retail, fast food, administration, and care industries. Inflation data on Wednesday revealed the headline rate had sunk to 4.2 per cent - well outside the Reserve Bank of Australia's two to three per cent target band. AMP's deputy chief economist Diana Mousina said the upcoming wage review could heap pressure on already too-high inflation.

We do get the minimum wage decision due in a few weeks, which not just affects the minimum wage but also awards and enterprise bargaining agreements. So if that's more elevated than expected - an above-inflation type increase - that could lift wages growth again, which would be a problem for inflation because that's a huge cost for the average business.

If they're calling for a hike of above inflation this year, that would be disastrous because on our forecast we have inflation averaging five per cent this year. If they want to beat that, they need to give an extraordinarily large minimum wage hike that would add to this inflationary spiral that we're now seeing





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