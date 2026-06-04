Australians fear recession as economy slows dramatically

Australians are becoming increasingly anxious about the possibility of a recession, with over 60 per cent believing the nation could be in recession by the end of 2026. Fresh research from Finder reveals that 48 per cent of Australians feel a recession is likely by the end of the year, while 16 per cent believe one is certain.

More than 60 per cent of Australia ns believe the nation could be in recession by the end of 2026 due to new data revealing the economy slowed dramatically around the start of the year.

Fresh research from comparison site Finder revealed 48 per cent of Australians feel a recession is likely by the end of the year, while a further 16 per cent believe one is certain. The data also showed a decline in productivity, which measures GDP per hours worked, of 0.6 per cent in the March quarter. This decline in productivity heaps pressure on inflation which can force the Reserve Bank of Australia to lift interest rates.

It could also send the unemployment rate soaring in a devastating blow to the livelihood of many Australians. Not every person surveyed believed a recession was imminent, with 18 per cent saying they felt it was unlikely and 15 per cent saying they were unsure.

However, just three per cent said they were certain Australia would not be in recession by the end of the year, reinforcing fears about falling confidence in the economy. The RBA has been forced to deliver three consecutive rate rises since the beginning of the year due to factors such as large government spending, low productivity, the rebound of the private sector, and the oil crisis.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock earlier in the year also warned the central bank was alert to a recession risk when fuel prices were rising. The possibility of a recession can change consumer behaviour, with families becoming more cautious about spending and taking on new debt. Economic uncertainty is scary, but taking small proactive steps now can help you feel more prepared no matter what happens next





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