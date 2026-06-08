Australians Feeling Worse About World Today Than During Pandemic Lockdowns

Australians are feeling worse about the world today than they were during the pandemic lockdowns, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The data shows that life satisfaction was 7.2 out of 10 in 2020, when the country was in the middle of the pandemic, but it dropped to 7.1 last year.

Australians are feeling worse about the world today than they were during the pandemic lockdowns , according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The data shows that life satisfaction was 7.2 out of 10 in 2020, when the country was in the middle of the pandemic, but it dropped to 7.1 last year.

The nation's cost-of-living crunch and falling real wages are behind the falling life satisfaction, according to a leading urban economist. With a growing number of jobs predicted to be replaced by AI, Australians' sense of wellbeing could be further tested. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged Australians in ways they hadn't been tested before, with curfews, mask mandates, border closures, restrictions on movement, and the shutdown of normality.

Those severe measures may have helped keep Australians alive, but they also exacted a substantial toll in many other ways. The ABS data shows how increasing financial stresses mean people feel less satisfied with their lives than when they couldn't travel more than 5 kilometres from their homes.

Real wages are lower than they were in 2020, median household wealth is actually flat over that five-year period, per-capita spending is also pretty flat, so it's no surprise people are less satisfied with their lives because they're feeling that financial pressure. The COVID pandemic was a world of individualism and screens, with people isolated behind masks and keeping their distance through Zoom calls.

It is the complete opposite of the warm and deeply analogue vibe in Melbourne store and craft workshop, That Paper Joint. Selling pens and rolls of stickers before she sets up for a collage and journalling class, co-owner Zoe Crook promotes a calm and sense of togetherness at the shop in Brunswick. What we can experience today is the opposite of the stark isolation of the COVID pandemic.

Stretching about 19 months from March 2020, that period was marked by uncertainty about health and the future, but not about money. It doubled most welfare payments and informed the research. It was collected between May and June 2025, after the initial impact of US President Donald Trump's Liberation Day changes to global tariffs. The surveys were undertaken before inflation started rising, resulting in the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates, and before the current Middle East conflict spiked oil prices.

More than one-in-five households report they would be unable to raise $2,000 within a week, up from 19.5 per cent in 2019. More than a quarter have experienced at least one cash flow problem, requiring them to dip into savings or take on debt. If the car breaks down, if the fridge breaks, or if there's an unexpected bill, there's one quarter of people who are feeling they can't raise that money.

And the squeeze is most pronounced for those already vulnerable, such as single parents and young people. They're the ones that are seeing big rent increases, they are struggling to save mortgages, they try to pay off the home loans, he says





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Australians Pandemic Lockdowns Life Satisfaction Cost-Of-Living Crunch Falling Real Wages AI COVID-19 Pandemic Curfews Mask Mandates Border Closures Restrictions On Movement Shutdown Of Normality Financial Stresses Individualism Screens Zoom Calls That Paper Joint Melbourne Store Craft Workshop Zoe Crook Co-Owner Calm Sense Of Togetherness Brunswick ABS Data Real Wages Median Household Wealth Per-Capita Spending Financial Pressure COVID Pandemic Individualism Screens Zoom Calls That Paper Joint Melbourne Store Craft Workshop Zoe Crook Co-Owner Calm Sense Of Togetherness Brunswick ABS Data Real Wages Median Household Wealth Per-Capita Spending Financial Pressure

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