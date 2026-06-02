Australians Flock to Live Arts and Entertainment in Record Numbers Despite Economic Pressures

A national survey reveals 74% of Australians attended arts events in the past year, the highest in 17 years, driven by desire for shared experiences and fear of missing out. However, interest in First Nations arts declines and concerns about AI in the arts remain high.

Australians are rising from their couches and attending live blockbusters, arts events, concerts, and festivals like never before, even in the face of an economic downturn.

Fear of missing out and a desire for shared experiences are driving this boom, according to a landmark survey of 9000 Australians by Creative Australia. The research also found that dance and book lovers are among the most enthusiastic consumers of cultural entertainment.

However, active interest in First Nations art is declining, falling from 40 percent to 37 percent in three years, and audiences remain highly anxious about artificial intelligence in the arts and its impact on authentic experiences. Conducted since 2009, the National Arts Participation Survey serves as a crucial barometer for the sector's health, informing federal policy.

Seventy-four percent of Australians, representing 15.4 million people, reported attending an arts event or festival in the past year, up from 68 percent in 2022. This marks an influx of 1.2 million new attendees since 2022, the highest attendance in the survey's 17-year history. Music remains the most popular art form, with notable upswings in musical theatre, cabaret, and classical music.

More Australians are listening to recorded music, up to 94 percent, and streaming, up to 77 percent, though fewer are purchasing it, down from 26 percent to 20 percent. Cost is cited as a barrier by 60 percent of Australians in 2025, compared to 55 percent in 2022, yet audiences are still willing to spend heavily for major shared cultural moments, eagerly buying tickets for massive touring acts like Oasis's 2025 world tour.

The report notes that attending a live music event can be about more than just the music; it is about sharing historic moments and participating in a larger phenomenon trending in real time. For example, Oasis's first Australian performance since 2005 offered an opportunity to be part of a rare moment in history, engendering nostalgia for 90s rock along with feelings of belonging and community.

Dance attendees are among the most loyal, with 31 percent attending events at an impressive average of 14.5 times per year. Rebecca Mostyn, Creative Australia's research director, observed that there appears to be a strong sense of connection that keeps them coming back, and dance audiences are also highly diverse. Across all art forms, audiences skew toward women, city dwellers, and those exposed to the arts in school.

Dr. Amanda Krause from James Cook University explained that live entertainment's resilience makes sense because there is something special about in-person, real-time excitement. Even during past concerns about music piracy, people still bought music and tickets to shows, and they will always value engagement in the arts. It may mean spending more money or saving up, and perhaps attending fewer shows, but people prioritize the music they want to see.

Research even shows that audience members at a music concert experience synchronized heartbeats. A striking 93 percent of Australians harbor concerns about artificial intelligence in the arts, with 73 percent questioning whether AI-generated works can be considered real or authentic art. Despite state and federal cultural policies supporting First Nations arts, the survey reveals a downward trend in interest across most demographics, including Millennials, alongside a rise in active disinterest from 18 percent to 22 percent.

Mostyn noted that these attitudes are sensitive to public discussion and belie an uptick in attendance at such events. She emphasized that most Australians think First Nations arts and culture are important to the country, whether they personally engage or not





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Australian Arts Attendance Live Events Boom Creative Australia Survey First Nations Arts Decline AI In Arts Concerns

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