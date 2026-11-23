Australian shoppers are kicking off the holiday season early, driving a global spending frenzy with major airlines and cruise lines offering significant discounts on flights and vacations well before the official Black Friday date. Qantas, Virgin Australia, and Jetstar have released millions of discounted seats, while luxury cruise lines provide substantial savings on international voyages.

The traditional Black Friday shopping window has undergone a significant transformation, stretching well beyond a single weekend as major airlines, cruise lines, hotel chains, and travel gear brands begin launching their promotional deals in earnest.

According to new data from PayPal, Australian consumers are leading a global end-of-year shopping frenzy, with many initiating their holiday spending as early as late October. This early surge in activity is particularly evident in the travel sector, where local carriers are spearheading the charge with aggressive airfare discounts.

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Qantas and Virgin Australia Discount Flights

Qantas and Virgin Australia have each released more than one million discounted seats across both domestic and international routes, with prices starting from as low as fifty-five dollars one-way for domestic economy flights. For travelers seeking to secure savings on their upcoming getaways, a comprehensive roundup of these early Black Friday and Cyber Monday flight deals reveals a competitive landscape filled with opportunities.

It is important to note that terms and conditions apply to all sales mentioned, and some articles may contain affiliate links that generate commissions for the publisher. Among the most notable offers is the availability of more than one million discounted economy and business class seats across one hundred and fifty regional routes and sixty destinations. These fares start from ninety-nine dollars one-way for routes such as Cairns to Townsville, Sydney to Merimbula, and Adelaide to Kangaroo Island.

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The offer is valid for select travel dates between January and October 2027, including specific periods during summer, Easter, and winter school holidays. The promotion runs until 11.59 pm AEDT on November 30, 2026, unless sold out earlier.

Additional Airfare Deals and Travel Perks

Meanwhile, One Million has released one million discounted fares across its entire domestic and international network. Domestic Economy Lite flights start from fifty-five dollars, such as Sydney to Ballina-Byron, while return international fares begin at four hundred and thirty-nine dollars for the Gold Coast to Bali route.

Starting November 25, travelers can also purchase Economy X extra-legroom upgrades from ten dollars per sector, receive up to fifteen percent off car hire from November 26, and enjoy bonus Velocity Frequent Flyer Points. This offer applies to travel between January 5 and September 16, 2027, with blackout dates applying, and ends at 11.59 pm AEST on December 1, 2026. International options are equally compelling, with Virgin Australia launching its only non-stop route to French Polynesia on December 15.

International and Cruise Holiday Offers

Discounted Sydney to Tahiti flights are available until December 7, with Moana Economy fares at one thousand ninety-nine dollars return and Manava Premium at one thousand eight hundred and ninety-nine dollars return, both including taxes. Malaysia Airlines is offering five percent off economy and business-class fares across its global network from November 20, including additional child and infant discounts.

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Travelers can also take advantage of bonus side trip offers to add a second Malaysian destination like Langkawi, Penang, or Kuching at no extra airfare cost when transiting through Kuala Lumpur. Jetstar is presenting discounted return fares across more than one hundred and seventy destinations, with economy seats from one thousand four hundred and eighty-nine dollars for Sydney to Rome and business class from eight thousand three hundred and thirty-nine dollars for Adelaide to Zurich, all featuring free high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi.

Additionally, tour operators are joining the fray, with offers ranging from ten percent off sitewide promotions to up to fifty percent off cruises to the Mediterranean, Alaska, the Caribbean, and Asia. Carnival is offering up to seventy-five percent off a second guest on select sailings, while Royal Caribbean is providing free two-category Veranda Suite upgrades and up to two thousand US dollars in shipboard credit for Australian travelers booking luxury ocean and expedition itineraries through mid-2029.