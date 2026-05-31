Australians Share Hilarious Questions Tourists Have Asked Them

Australians have left the internet in stitches after sharing some of the most absurd questions tourists have asked them. From asking if they need a passport to travel to Australia to inquiring about the availability of Starbucks, these questions are sure to make you laugh.

Australians have left the internet in stitches after sharing some of the most absurd questions tourists have asked them. Taking to Reddit , one user shared that an American visitor once asked whether she needed a passport to travel to Australia, while another was apparently shocked to discover that Australians don't use the same power plugs as them.

One Aussie recalled an eager Dutch tourist asking whether it was possible to spend a few days walking from Cairns to Brisbane. Australians have left the internet in stitches after revealing some of the most absurd questions tourists have asked them. Photo: iStock The look of shock on his face when I said he could absolutely spend a few days driving was too much.

I get asked if we have Christmas and what day it is, whether we celebrate the Fourth of July, and even if Australia is really in the future. Depending on my mood, they'll either get an educational response or a sarcastic Aussie response. Another internet user revealed they were once asked why there isn't a Starbucks on every corner in Australia.

One person said a couple once asked how to flag down kangaroos to ride them as a way of getting around. They thought they were always waiting at the side of the road, and you just rode them to places, like electric scooters or e-bikes.

Meanwhile, a former worker in a coastal town recalled being repeatedly asked what time visitors could see whales and what time they were put away each day. After a while, I would just give them a time usually when I was finishing and tell them to come back and talk to the boss if they had any problems.

Another user said that questions like Can I drink the water and Do you have chocolate here are just two examples from a long list of queries they've heard from visitors. An American tourist angered Aussies after delivering an unfavourable verdict following her trips to Sydney and Melbourne. Sonia, who lives in Denver, Colorado, took to TikTok during her trip to declare Sydney was literally just San Diego but not as nice.

Flew 15 hours to find out Sydney, Australia, is literally just San Diego... Bondi Beach? Thought it was Imperial Beach to be honest





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