Australians Share Stories Behind Treasured Home Heirlooms and Art

Eight Australians reveal the deep emotional connections to their most valued possessions, ranging from Italian Catholic statues to vintage mirrors and indigenous textiles.

Home decor often transcends mere aesthetics, serving as a vessel for memory, identity, and cultural heritage. Across Australia, residents are sharing the personal narratives behind the objects they hold most dear. These items range from sculptural religious figures to mid-century furniture, each chosen for the specific resonance it holds within the owner's life history. The following stories illustrate how material possessions become anchors for family traditions and personal growth.

Religious Statues and Family Safety Rituals

One contributor describes a new statue of the Virgin Mary given by her mother, Susan, for her fiftieth birthday. This replacement piece was necessary after an original statue, originally gifted by Nonna Angelina for the contributor's communion, was destroyed. The original figure had been hanging on a wall when it fell and shattered into thousands of pieces, an event that instilled a lasting superstition. The new sculpture stands approximately 45 centimeters tall, featuring a bright blue coat, a white veil, and a figure standing upon a green snake.

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The location of this religious icon is significant, as it sits near the owner's record collection in the lounge room. It serves as a spiritual protector, believed to keep Satan away from the family. The owner centers her space around this symbol of her Italian Catholic heritage. Additionally, she retains the tiny fragments of the smashed original Madonna. These shards are placed in her pocket during travel to provide a sense of safety and protection against anxiety.

Vintage Mirrors and the Beauty of Imperfection

Interior designer Lynda Gardener prefers items that display patina and the visible history of a life already lived. Her favorite possession is a massive freestanding mirror from the late 1800s, which she has owned for twenty years. She considers it possibly the largest freestanding mirror she has ever encountered. The piece originally belonged to a Danish photographer friend who kept it in his studio, where Gardener admired it for years.

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For a long time, the photographers refused to sell the mirror despite her joking requests. When the couple decided to move to New York, they deemed the mirror too delicate to transport. Gardener purchased it without hesitation, drawn to its aged-gold wooden frame and the flaws in the glass that have accumulated over more than a century. The mirror has moved with her through several residences and now resides in her bedroom, where its extraordinary scale commands attention.

Contemporary Art and Creative Inspiration

Filling a home with artwork from known individuals provides a unique layer of comfort and inspiration. One owner displays a large painting by Australian artist Karen Black above her bed. The work depicts a woman tenderly cradling a child, though viewers often perceive different elements within the image. This piece brings a feeling of ease and tranquility to the bedroom space, aligning with the owner's appreciation for the artist's complex use of color.

The connection to Black's work began through business partner Luke Sales, with whom the owner collaborates on collections for Romance Was Born. They admire Black's nurturing yet fierce character and career trajectory. The ambiguity in Black's imagery draws viewers in, creating a personal and evolving relationship with the art. This preference for meaningful, character-rich art reflects a broader trend of valuing the artist's narrative alongside the visual aesthetic.

Textile Traditions and Cultural Identity

A white cotton bedsheet gifted by mother Anna on the recipient's thirtieth birthday represents a significant cultural tradition. The sheet features elaborate embroidery of green and gold peacocks alongside yellow, pink, and purple flowers. This intricate design was created by aunties following a South Sudanese tradition. The item was originally intended as a wedding present to be given on the first marital night, but was presented early due to the recipient's unmarried status at the time.

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The recipient married a few years later, viewing the early gift as a favorable sign. The bedsheet, along with matching pillowcases, celebrates women's handicrafts and communal spaces. It has also been integrated into the owner's photographic art practice, serving as a backdrop. This usage transforms a domestic textile into a professional tool, highlighting how personal heritage can intersect with creative expression and professional identity.

Abstract Landscapes and Emotional Connection to Place

Designer Collette Dinnigan values a painting by Michaye that hangs in her dining room. She originally purchased the work at Arthouse Gallery in Sydney, just before her family relocated to Italy ten years ago. Her husband, Bradley Cocks, questioned the acquisition at the time, but Dinnigan was compelled by the beautiful, moody abstract landscape. The painting continues to bring her joy and a profound sense of peace.

The artwork resonates deeply because it evokes Tasmania, a place Dinnigan has not yet visited but dreams of seeing. When she looks at the painting, she feels as though she is there. The emotive layers of the piece also suggest other locations such as the Amazon, Papua New Guinea, or New Zealand. Dinnigan connects particularly with the way Michaye paints trees with significant depth, creating a layered experience that extends beyond simple representations of sea and sky.