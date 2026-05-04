Australians Stranded as Virus Claims Lives on Cruise Ship

Four Australians are among 149 passengers and crew stranded on a cruise ship off West Africa after three deaths and several illnesses linked to a confirmed case of hantavirus. The MV Hondius is being held off Cape Verde as health authorities investigate the outbreak.

A concerning situation is unfolding off the coast of West Africa as a luxury cruise ship , the MV Hondius, is being held while health authorities investigate a viral outbreak that has already claimed the lives of three passengers.

Among the 149 individuals onboard, representing 23 different nationalities, are four Australian citizens currently stranded. The Dutch-flagged vessel remains moored off Cape Verde as officials work to determine the extent and nature of the illness affecting those onboard. The confirmed fatalities include a Dutch couple – a 70-year-old man who passed away on St Helena on April 11th, and his 69-year-old wife who died in South Africa after experiencing a collapse at O.R.

Tambo International Airport – and a German national. Further complicating matters, a British passenger has been evacuated and is receiving intensive care in South Africa. Initial investigations have identified hantavirus as the cause of illness in at least one patient, with a strong indication that the Dutch woman who died also tested positive for the virus.

However, authorities are still working to ascertain whether the other deaths and illnesses are linked to the same virus. Oceanwide Expeditions, the cruise operator, has stated that no additional symptomatic cases have been identified at this time, but as a precautionary measure, all passengers have been instructed to remain in their cabins to minimize any potential spread. The hantavirus, known for causing potentially fatal respiratory illness, is typically transmitted through contact with rodent droppings or urine that become airborne.

While human-to-human transmission is rare, the lengthy incubation period – ranging up to several weeks – raises concerns that some individuals may be infected but not yet exhibiting symptoms. Treatment for hantavirus focuses on supportive care, often requiring ventilation for severe cases, as there are currently no specific antiviral drugs available. The World Health Organisation has reassured the public that the risk to the wider population remains low and has advised against panic or travel restrictions.

Nevertheless, Cape Verdean authorities have taken a cautious approach, denying the MV Hondius permission to dock. The situation has understandably caused distress among those onboard, with passengers expressing their anxieties about their well-being and their desire to return home. Jake Rosmarin, a US travel blogger on the ship, shared a tearful video message on Instagram, emphasizing the human element of the crisis and the families awaiting their loved ones.

Oceanwide Expeditions is actively attempting to arrange the repatriation of two crew members displaying symptoms – one British and one Dutch – along with the body of the German national and a close contact of the deceased who is currently asymptomatic. The cruise, which commenced in Ushuaia, Argentina in March, was marketed as an Antarctic nature expedition, with prices ranging from €14,000 to €22,000 per berth.

The MV Hondius traversed a vast route, including mainland Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, and Ascension Island before arriving in Cape Verdean waters on May 3rd. The source of the outbreak remains unclear, but experts are exploring the possibility of initial infection occurring during a stop in South America, potentially through contact with infected rodents.

Daniel Bausch, a visiting professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute, highlighted the potential for human-to-human transmission of the Andes Virus, a hantavirus species prevalent in Argentina and Chile, given the cruise’s origin in Argentina. Spanish authorities have not yet received a request for the ship to dock and disembark passengers, and the Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry, expected to make such a request, has yet to respond to inquiries.

The incident raises broader questions about the health risks associated with cruise travel and the effectiveness of preventative measures in containing outbreaks on board. The ongoing situation underscores the importance of vigilance and rapid response in addressing potential health threats in the maritime environment, and the need for international cooperation to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and crew





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Cruise Ship Hantavirus West Africa Cape Verde Australians Outbreak Virus Health Stranded Oceanwide Expeditions

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