The Albanese government will allow Australians to sue big tech corporations for harmful content, as a concession to win Greens support and pass digital duty of care laws by the end of the year.

The Albanese government will allow Australians to sue big tech corporations that allow harmful content to fester on their platforms. This is a concession to win the support of the Greens and pass the government's digital duty of care laws before the end of the year.

Greens Demand Higher Fines And Infinite Scroll Ban

The bill is expected to pass parliament by next Thursday, during the final sitting week of the year. The Greens are digging in their heels on other requirements they demanded in exchange for their support. These include setting fines for breaches of the new laws at 10 per cent of platforms' global revenue. They also want to remove social media's infinite scroll features.

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The Greens were given sole negotiating power on the bill after the Coalition came out early opposing the new laws over concerns they are too restrictive. The bill faced a Senate inquiry earlier this month. A report released on Friday afternoon by the investigating senators said the government would introduce an amendment to the bill establishing the right to sue. The bill has already passed the House of Representatives.

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Labor has sold the digital duty of care as a way to try to regulate the tech sector. It makes social media platforms, AI chatbots, search engines and apps responsible for protecting adults and children from harmful content. It follows the under-16 social media ban that came into effect at the end of 2025. The government updated the first draft of the legislation to remove heavily criticised powers.

These powers had allowed the minister to change the list of harms with the stroke of a pen. This discretion was replaced with an expanded list that includes the promotion of gender-based violence and threatening to post intimate images without a person's consent. Ministerial discretion to designate online services as social media remains. There is also a provision to allow the minister to decide what social media design features have negative behavioural impacts.

Expert Warns Against Surrendering Parliamentary Responsibility To Government

Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey said both represented an unnecessary surrendering of responsibility from the parliament to the government, in a submission to the inquiry. The right to sue was championed by Greens communications spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young. In a media release on Friday, she said the government still needed to add real teeth to the bill. Big tech will only respond to one thing, legal action and penalties that will put a meaningful dent in their bottom line, Hanson-Young said.

These fines must force change, not just become the cost of doing business in Australia. Labor will also amend the bill to clarify its intention to regulate social media platforms. This comes after small business owners expressed concern at the original scope of the legislation. Opposition communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson described the bill as part of an insidious agenda to shut down lawful speech and control political debate.

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She used dissenting comments in Friday's report recommending the bill be abandoned. Communications Minister Anika Wells has been involved in the process, alongside eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant. The bill is expected to pass parliament by next Thursday, during the final sitting week of the year.