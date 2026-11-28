Learn the step-by-step process for making rich beef cheek soup with homemade noodles. Discover roasting techniques and dough kneading methods for authentic flavor.

This comprehensive culinary guide details the precise methodology for constructing a complex beef cheek and noodle soup, emphasizing the importance of raw material selection and temporal control during the cooking process. The foundational stage requires placing beef bones, onions, carrots, and ginger into an oven tray, where these ingredients must be sprayed with vegetable oil and seasoned to enhance their natural profiles before entering the heat source. The roasting phase lasts approximately 30 minutes or until the vegetables achieve a caramelised state, with garlic added specifically during the final 10 minutes to prevent burning while contributing aromatic depth to the developing stock base. After roasting, these components are transferred to a large stock pot over medium heat to initiate the liquid extraction phase.

Core Roasting and Simmering Mechanics

The cooking mechanism relies on the interaction between solid ingredients and liquid media within a controlled thermal environment. Once the roasted vegetables are in the stock pot, chefs must add beef cheeks, tomatoes, stock, water, sauces, sugar, and spices, ensuring that additional water is incorporated if necessary to fully submerge the ingredients. The mixture is then brought to a boil before being reduced to a simmer, partially covered, and stirred occasionally for about 3 hours. This extended duration is critical, as the beef cheeks must become very tender, indicating that the connective tissues have fully broken down into gelatin, which enriches the viscosity and mouthfeel of the final broth. This slow-cooking process allows the flavors from the tomatoes, sugars, and spices to meld uniformly with the beef and vegetable essence.

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Homemade Noodle Dough Preparation

While the soup simmers, the parallel process of noodle production begins by sifting flour and salt onto a clean work bench, creating a structured surface for dough integration. A well is made in the centre of the flour mixture, into which eggs are added and whisked lightly to begin the hydration process. The flour is gradually incorporated into the center, with water added if necessary, to form a soft, pliable dough that holds its structure without being overly sticky. This dough is then kneaded on a lightly floured bench for about 5 minutes until it achieves a smooth and elastic texture, a tactile indicator that the gluten network has developed sufficiently. The dough is subsequently divided into quarters and allowed to stand, covered, for 30 minutes to rest, which relaxes the gluten and makes the sheets easier to roll without shrinking back.

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Pasta Machine and Drying Procedures

The textural quality of the noodles is determined by the mechanical processing through a pasta machine. Each quarter of the rested dough is passed through the machine on its widest setting, with flour dusted between rolls to prevent sticking, and the settings are progressively increased until the sheets reach a thickness of approximately 2mm. These sheets are then run through a tagliatelle cutter to create uniform strips of noodles. To prepare them for cooking, the noodles are placed on a lightly floured tray or hung to dry for 15 minutes. This brief drying period is essential to remove surface moisture, preventing the noodles from clumping together in the boiling water and ensuring they maintain their al dente structure during the final cooking stage.

Broth Finishing and Plating Instructions

The final assembly requires straining the broth through a fine sieve to discard all solid residues, returning the clear liquid to the stock pot to be placed over medium heat. The broth is simmered until it slightly reduces, concentrating the flavors and intensifying the savory notes derived from the prolonged simmering of the beef cheeks and roasted vegetables. Bok choy is then added and simmered for only 1 to 2 minutes, a precise timeframe designed to wilt the greens without destroying their crisp texture or vibrant color. Simultaneously, the prepared noodles are cooked in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until al dente, drained, and divided among serving bowls. The beef and bok choy are topped onto the noodles, and the hot broth is ladled over everything, with the dish finally garnished with coriander and sliced spring onion to provide fresh, aromatic contrast.