Autistic teen William rescued after six days lost in Australian bush, sang John Denver song to keep hope

A 17-year-old autistic boy survived six days lost in rugged bushland near Walhalla, Victoria, by rationing a packet of chips and drinking creek water, and was rescued Thursday by a police helicopter. He is in stable condition and was transferred to a Melbourne hospital for further assessment.

A 17-year-old autistic boy named William was rescued on Thursday morning after surviving six days lost in dense bushland near Walhalla, about 130km east of Melbourne in Victoria's east.

He was found by a Victoria police helicopter lying in a creek, sunburnt and scratched after falling down a cliff, but otherwise in remarkably good spirits. William was airlifted to safety and reunited with his mother, Elizabeth Barkley. William had been dropped off by his mother last Friday for a weekend camping trip with a friend. He was reported missing at about 4pm that day after failing to return from a trip to retrieve more camping equipment.

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William Survives Six Days

He was wearing only shorts and work boots and had left his phone, food supplies and water behind. He lost his way after taking a wrong turn on a track and later slipped and fell down a cliff. Speaking from his hospital bed in Traralgon on Friday, William said he kept his spirits up by singing John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads during the long, cold nights.

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The song, which repeats the line take me home, to the place I belong, was a childhood favourite that brought him comfort. I started doing it one night, made me feel OK, so I just kept doing it, he said. The nights were pretty cold. I think a couple of times it was raining.

Hot days, so I got a bit sunburnt, pretty treacherous surroundings. I honestly didn't think I'd make it six days. William survived on a packet of chicken-flavoured chips, which he rationed over several days, and water from the creek he sheltered beside. He said he felt pure euphoria when he saw the helicopter.

Just happiness and gratefulness that a moment that I thought might never happen, has happened, and I am finally going to see my mum again, he said. There were a few times where I'm thinking geez, it's getting dark out here, I don't know if they're going to see me. After spotting the helicopter, William, who was sheltering on a rock under towels and heavily sunburnt, gave a wave and fist-bump before being winched to safety.

Mother Elizabeth Barkley Relieved

His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, said she was over the moon and called his rescue a miracle. Just over the moon and as soon as he started waving to me in the helicopter and I saw the shape of him, I just lost it because it's like, you know, my prayers were answered, she said. She also told reporters between tears that he was never leaving the house again. William described their warm embrace as the best moment of my life.

I think she's going to stand true with that comment, he said with a laugh. She's giving me a firm look from across the room at the moment, so not expecting to go out any time soon. Barkley said she had instinct and knew in her heart he was still alive. I was just praying, and praying, and praying, she said.

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She also said she was in awe of how well her son handled days alone. I just couldn't believe he survived that long. But he's a footballer. He's tough, he's very, very fit.

Search Effort Involves 100 People

His agility is incredible. The extensive search involved more than 100 people, including police dog and rescue squads, and the police air wing. Pilot Dave Wylie told reporters it was an incredibly challenging search and it was lucky William was sheltering in an open area. A lot of the areas are so thick that you can't actually see the forest floor so even if someone was there, potentially you could fly right past them, he said.

If he wasn't in the open area like he was, we absolutely could have flown right past him without seeing him. William said he was doing great after enjoying a great sleep in a comfy bed on Thursday night and finally getting some food into me. I'm over the moon to be safe, he said, and he was super grateful for all the paramedics and nurses, search and rescue, everyone that was involved.

After being rescued, William was taken to hospital, where he was treated for dehydration. His blood pressure dropped due to dehydration, and he was transferred to intensive care as a precaution. Doctors restricted his food intake while they monitored his condition. He was in a stable condition on Friday afternoon.

He was disappointed to learn he would not be getting Macca's for breakfast again. After the rescue, his mother made a trip to McDonald's and returned with a Quarter Pounder with bacon, a cheeseburger, and six chicken McNuggets for her son. Last night I had dinner and I had some Macca's, which was good, so I got plenty of food in, William said. He was later transported to the Alfred hospital in Melbourne for further observation and testing by specialists.