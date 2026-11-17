Michael Freeman presented an analysis at Middle Temple in London arguing that Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy injuries are most plausibly explained by homicidal strangulation, not suicide. The New York City medical examiner stands by its suicide determination.

A forensic scientist says Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy injuries are most plausibly explained by homicidal strangulation, not suicide. Michael Freeman presented his analysis this week at the Middle Temple, a London legal society.

Freeman said he had one thought when he first saw a photo from Epstein's autopsy: Wait a minute, that doesn't look like a hanging mark. The noose had not left a smooth, consistent line on Epstein's neck that slanted to a peak, as in a textbook hanging. Instead, the mark was deep, ragged and branched into a Y-shape on one side. Freeman spent a year examining Epstein's autopsy file, which was given to him by the dead man's brother.

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Freeman Questions Suicide Ruling

Freeman is seeking to publish his findings in a peer-reviewed journal but has been rejected so far. He argued that Epstein's injuries are most plausibly explained by homicidal strangulation. He also asserted that injuries on the body suggest there was a struggle, contrary to the medical examiner's findings. The pattern and distribution and multitude of injuries are not explained by a suicidal hanging, he said.

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The totality of the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death in a federal detention centre in 2019 points overwhelmingly to suicide. Several investigations have failed to produce evidence that anyone other than Epstein had a hand in it. Forensic pathologists who have seen some of the autopsy photos, though not the entire set, have agreed that the mark on Epstein's neck was atypical for a hanging. Some of those experts said the images could still be consistent with suicide.

But they cautioned that the injuries alone could not tell the full story and that a cascade of institutional failures would make it difficult to ever conclusively determine what happened. The New York City medical examiner's office, which performed the autopsy, said this week that it stands by its determination of suicide. Much information that medical examiners would normally use to determine a cause of death was unavailable. The examiner was not permitted to inspect the cell, for example.

Autopsy Files Released to Expert

That has left the autopsy photographs as some of the only concrete evidence. After being asked by a journalist to look at the hanging mark, Freeman asked Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, whether he could see the complete file. As next of kin, Mark Epstein was one of the few people who had access to the autopsy. He shared the file with Freeman last November.

Epstein said in an interview last week that he had also shown the materials to other experts who had asked to see them, but whom he declined to name, and that the results had been inconclusive. They were all hemming and hawing, he said. Shortly before Freeman's talk in London, Epstein posted the autopsy photos online for all to see. Freeman said in an interview that he had no idea who might have killed Jeffrey Epstein, nor did he care.

He was focused only on what he called oversights in the death investigation and autopsy report. All I'm interested in is, how did this get so sideways? he said. Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, is far from a typical subject for Freeman. As a consultant and scholar, Freeman has argued that medical examiners too often ignore the most plausible cause of death in favour of one that excuses deadly force by the police or reinforces racial stereotypes.

Freeman Credentials and Background

He is not a board-certified forensic pathologist, the highest credential for medical examiners in the United States. But he has doctorates in epidemiology and forensic medicine and teaches forensic medicine at two universities. Freeman, an American, is also a fellow of the Faculty of Forensic and Legal Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom and the editor of its journal.

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Forensic pathology is sometimes said to be more art than science, and disagreements among experts are common. Medical examiners point out that they must defend their opinions in court, but Freeman is among critics who have complained that there are too few safeguards against bias and error.

For his Epstein investigation, he teamed up with two other sceptics: Itiel Dror, a cognitive neuroscientist whose real-world experiments have repeatedly embarrassed forensic practitioners, and Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist who led a Swedish government review concluding that. They are continuing to seek a publisher for their analysis. In the meantime, Freeman prepared his talk Monday, which received a flurry of advance news coverage.

Talk Venue Changes Announced

The talk was to be held at the University College of London, where reservations quickly reached capacity. But on Sunday, the school suddenly announced that it would not take place, citing well-being implications for our students. The talk was moved to the Middle Temple, and those planning to attend were told they would have to watch it online. In 2019, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, Dr Kristin Roman, faced limitations.

There were no photos of Epstein hanging or with the strip of cloth around his neck. The piece of cloth sent to the medical examiner was not the one that had been used as a noose. The prison employee who found the body initially declined to speak to authorities. Still, Roman told federal investigators that she had no doubt it was a suicide.

There were no signs of a struggle, and the body was pristine, she told them, with no bruises and no debris under the fingernails. This doesn't look anything like a strangulation, she said in a statement she gave to federal authorities.