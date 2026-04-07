Autumn Glow Poised for Queen Elizabeth Stakes as Pride Of Jenni Heads to Queen Of The Turf

Autumn Glow, an unbeaten star, is set to race beyond a mile for the first time in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, with its part-owner expressing relief at the absence of Pride Of Jenni. While a match race is discussed, the focus is on Autumn Glow's potential for a perfect record. Meanwhile, a Sydney Cup contender faces uncertainty due to a health scare.

John Messara, part-owner of the undefeated Autumn Glow , expressed his satisfaction at the absence of Pride Of Jenni from the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) field. This crucial race marks Autumn Glow 's debut beyond a mile, and the absence of the front-running veteran is viewed favorably by Messara.

Messara, also the founder of Arrowfield Stud, acknowledged the possibility of a proposed $2 million match race with Pride Of Jenni, but he deemed it unlikely, while emphasizing his openness to suggestions. Autumn Glow, aiming for a perfect 12-win streak, secured a favorable gate two draw among eight contenders for the $5 million weight-for-age showcase on day two of the Championships at Randwick. The focus shifted when Pride Of Jenni's owner, Tony Ottobre, declared her entry in the Queen Of The Turf (1600m) instead. Ottobre believed this would offer her a less strenuous race upfront, given her recent demanding placings. Despite Pride Of Jenni's absence, Autumn Glow remained the strong $1.40 TAB favourite for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Messara highlighted how Pride Of Jenni's presence could have disrupted the race dynamics, potentially leading to a taxing pace for the other contenders. He noted how Pride Of Jenni's aggressive front-running style could force other horses to exert extra effort early on, potentially upsetting the race strategy. Messara's preference was for her absence, as it allows for a more controlled race for his star. Ottobre indicated his willingness to participate in a $1 million-a-piece match race against any horse, including Autumn Glow, over a distance between 1600m and 2000m. While not entirely dismissing the idea, Messara considered it unlikely. He voiced concerns that such match races could lack genuine interest for spectators, particularly if one horse possesses a significant advantage. This could result in a predictable outcome, diminishing the excitement of the competition. However, he remained open to considering the proposal, acknowledging Pride Of Jenni's formidable capabilities and competitive spirit. Adrian Bott, another trainer, contemplated that Pride Of Jenni's presence might have benefited his Queen Elizabeth runner, Sir Delius. Bott's attention was primarily on his Sydney Cup (3200m) contender, Campaldino, who faced uncertainty after failing a Tuesday inspection. Campaldino, the second favourite at $6, had secured second place in the Chairman's Quality (2600m) the previous Saturday. However, Racing NSW veterinarians detected signs of cardiac arrhythmia in the five-year-old, raising concerns about his participation in the Group 1 race. Bott expressed hopes that Campaldino could pass further tests to secure a place, particularly given the favorable gate 14 draw. Bott noted that Campaldino had demonstrated no prior history of arrhythmia and hadn't been subjected to strenuous exercise. The incident was considered unusual given the horse's previous health records





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Autumn Glow Pride Of Jenni Queen Elizabeth Stakes Horse Racing Sydney Cup

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