Autumn Glow to Face Queen Elizabeth Stakes Without Pride Of Jenni; Campaldino Faces Doubt

Autumn Glow, the unbeaten star, is set to compete in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, benefiting from the absence of the front-running Pride Of Jenni. While a match race is unlikely, the focus is on Autumn Glow's attempt to extend her winning streak. Meanwhile, Sydney Cup contender Campaldino faces uncertainty after a pre-race inspection revealed signs of cardiac arrhythmia.

John Messara, part-owner of Autumn Glow , expressed his satisfaction at the absence of Pride Of Jenni from the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) field this Saturday. This race marks a significant milestone for his unbeaten star, Autumn Glow , as she ventures beyond a mile for the first time. Messara, the founder of Arrowfield Stud, acknowledged the unlikely prospect of a proposed $2 million match race against the front-running veteran, but he maintained an openness to considering suggestions.

Autumn Glow, aiming to extend her flawless record to 12 wins, secured a favorable draw at gate two out of eight for the $5 million weight-for-age highlight on day two of the Championships at Randwick. While the spotlight initially fell on the absence of Pride Of Jenni, the eight-year-old mare who etched her name in racing history during 2024 with a commanding performance that saw her lead by 30 lengths and win by 6.5 lengths, the focus quickly shifted to Autumn Glow's chances. The decision by Pride Of Jenni's owner, Tony Ottobre, to enter her in the Queen Of The Turf (1600m), where a less strenuous race was anticipated, further solidified Autumn Glow's position as the $1.40 TAB favorite for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Although Pride Of Jenni's presence wouldn't have significantly altered the odds, Messara expressed his contentment with her absence, emphasizing the potential for disruption that Pride Of Jenni could bring to the race. \Messara elaborated on the disruptive potential of Pride Of Jenni, stating that her front-running style could force other competitors to chase and upset the race dynamics. He preferred the strategic advantage of her absence. Tony Ottobre, however, remained open to a $1 million-a-piece match race over distances ranging from 1600m to 2000m, inviting challenges from any horse, including Autumn Glow. Messara, while not dismissing the possibility entirely, considered it improbable. He highlighted the potential for underwhelming outcomes in match races, particularly when there is a considerable disparity in the abilities of the horses. Messara added that if one horse dominates the other by a large margin, it can diminish the excitement of the competition. While acknowledging Pride Of Jenni's exceptional qualities and unwavering spirit, he still viewed a match race as an unlikely scenario, though he was always receptive to exploring different possibilities. Adrian Bott, another trainer, suggested that Pride Of Jenni's presence might have benefited his Queen Elizabeth runner, Sir Delius. However, his primary focus shifted to his Sydney Cup (3200m) contender, Campaldino, who faced uncertainty after failing a pre-race inspection on Tuesday. \Campaldino, the $6 second elect for the $2 million Cup, had secured a second-place finish in the Chairman's Quality (2600m) the previous Saturday. Racing NSW veterinarians discovered signs of cardiac arrhythmia in the five-year-old, casting doubt on his participation in the Group 1 race. Bott expressed his hope that Campaldino could pass further tests and secure a spot from gate 14 of 16. He noted the unusual nature of the situation, as the horse showed no prior history of the condition. He noted that all the vital signs were in order after the race, making the diagnosis unexpected. The situation remains uncertain, placing the spotlight on the health and fitness of the horse, and how this will affect the overall race. The absence of key horses such as Pride of Jenni added an extra layer of anticipation to the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, highlighting the unpredictable nature of horse racing and the strategic considerations involved in selecting race entries





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