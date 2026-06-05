Average person eats six times more chicken than in 1961, UN report finds

A UN report suggests that the average person eats six times more chicken and twice as much pork as their grandparents' generation did. The global meat supply has risen fourfold in the last 60 years and is expected to continue rising.

The average person eats six times more chicken and twice as much pork as their grandparents' generation did, a UN report suggests. The global meat supply has risen fourfold in the last 60 years and is expected to continue rising.

According to data from the FAO, the supply of poultry rose from below 3kg a person in 1961 to 17kg in 2022, while pork supply doubled to 15kg a person over the same period. Beef supply remained steady at 9kg. The report found that the average global meat supply rose from 25kg per person in 1961 to 47kg per person in 2022.

It also found that about 14% of meat and milk was lost during production or wasted after reaching supermarket shelves and restaurants. In low- and middle-income countries, where food insecurity is most prevalent, animal foods are many times more expensive relative to incomes than in rich countries. The report suggests that high-income countries are driving excessive consumption of animal products, but does not recommend that they eat less meat.

Instead, it focuses on the importance of animal-source foods for healthy diets in food-insecure populations. The report was commissioned as a comprehensive assessment of the contribution of livestock to food security, sustainable food systems, nutrition, and healthy diets. It will be followed by another report later this year that will look at environmental sustainability in greater detail. The FAO's report highlights the need to reduce problems related to meat production, such as greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss.

The organization has the technologies, innovation, and knowledge to significantly reduce emissions, but it is also a matter of trade-offs. Animal-source foods are still important as a source of nutrients, and policymakers need to make a balance between reducing the negative impact and maximizing the positive one





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