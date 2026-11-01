Aviation capacity cuts and fuel spikes impact Western Sydney Airport airlines

Skyrocketing fuel costs and geopolitical conflict force airlines to cut routes and capacity, affecting Western Sydney Airport's expansion plans and partner commitments.

Aviation carriers across the globe are facing significant operational pressures due to surging fuel costs and geopolitical instability, a trend that directly impacts the expansion strategy of Western Sydney Airport. The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which escalated in February, has caused oil and jet fuel prices to skyrocket, driving up operating expenses for airlines even as travel demand remains robust.

Geopolitical Conflict Drives Fuel Prices Higher

The price of Brent crude oil has surged from US dollars seventy-three per barrel in early February to US dollars one hundred and thirteen currently. This represents a nearly fifty percent increase in just a few months. Benchmark Singapore jet kerosene, which traded between US dollars eighty-five and US dollars ninety-five per barrel prior to late February, spiked to an all-time peak above US dollars two hundred and forty per barrel in March.

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Current trading levels for jet fuel sit around US dollars one hundred and seventy-five, with no immediate price relief in sight. These soaring costs are creating immense pressure on the aviation sector. Middle Eastern airlines, which operate huge booming hubs, have experienced sudden stops and restarts in service, further destabilizing the market and complicating route planning for major carriers.

Airlines Trim Routes and Reduce Capacity

To manage these rising costs, airlines are adopting a wait and see approach, trimming capacity and reviewing their networks. Qatar Airways, a partner to Virgin Australia, has adjusted its operations significantly. Before the conflict erupted in February, the Doha-based airline flew approximately one hundred and seventy thousand passengers globally per day. That figure has now settled to about one hundred and forty-five thousand passengers daily.

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The number of destinations served by Qatar Airways has also fallen from one hundred and eighty to one hundred and seventy over that period. Carriers are more reluctant to risk costly flying time on uncertain destinations. This often involves flying smaller planes on existing routes or reducing flight frequency to ensure financial efficiency. Michael Galvin, a director at AvLaw Aviation Consulting, described this as a very astute move for airlines.

Strategic Fleet Adjustments and Regional Trends

Airlines are examining marginal routes that were previously subsidized by more profitable services. This has led to the deployment of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft with better engines on certain routes, while less efficient aircraft are parked or retired temporarily. For example, Qantas has stopped flying its large A three eighty aircraft on the Melbourne to Los Angeles route, replacing them with the smaller and more efficient Boeing seven hundred and eighty seven fleet.

Virgin Australia announced in its latest results that it plans for domestic capacity to fall by three percent in the first half of twenty twenty-seven. This reduction is similar to the capacity cut expected from the Qantas Group, which includes Jetstar. The International Air Transportation Association reported that Asia-Pacific airlines cut capacity for the fourth month in a row in September, losing three hundred and eighty-seven thousand seats in the week to October nineteen.

Impact on Western Sydney Airport Growth

This climate of reduced capacity affects Western Sydney Airport, which is keen to attract more airlines. Currently, the airport has four round trip flights a day. Qatar Airways has committed to flying three return trips to the airport a week beginning next year. However, Galvin noted that it may be difficult to attract new entrants given the market uncertainty.

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Low-cost carrier VietJet has also committed to the airport, but recent legal rulings in the UK resulting in an asset freeze are expected to delay the rollout of Cherrie Air, a VietJet-backed domestic airline. Despite these challenges, Audrey Richardson stated that Western Sydney Airport benefits from being government-owned. Unlike airports owned by superannuation funds, it does not have the same immediate impetus to make massive profits, allowing for a longer-term strategic vision for aviation connectivity.