Avoiding Graphic Content: A Struggle with Maturity and Personal Development

The author shares their struggle with being sensitive to graphic content and how it affects their perception of maturity and personal development compared to their peers.

I'm 17 and very sensitive to graphic content . Does this mean I'm immature?my peers due to my aversion to almost everything stereotypically adult. I don't want to consume drugs or alcohol, I've never been in a relationship and, in particular, I'm very sensitive to graphic content .

Earlier this year, I tried to warm myself up to several films featuring either explicit violence or sex, but a part of me felt uncomfortable beyond what was probably intended by the film-makers. The entire time, it felt as if I was pushing down my real self. After consuming various media, I quit the process of numbing myself, retreating back to only films and television with 'moderate' or 'mild' content. I'm worried it reflects on my maturity.

How can I not feel cowardice and like I'm unready for the real world, when almost every peer and adult I know is unbothered by it? I keep insisting to myself that this aspect of myself doesn't matter – if it does to others, it's not worth developing a relationship with them. But how can I feel as if I'm not keeping my life stagnant, inadvertently halting my psychological and emotional development to cater to my fears





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Graphic Content Maturity Personal Development Sensitivity Peer Pressure

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