Awlad Hossain's Bail Variation Refused, Properties Prohibited

Awlad Hossain, the estranged husband of Rehana Parvin, has been refused a bail variation that would allow him to sell three properties he owned with her. Ms Parvin's body was found in a small village in Bangladesh in September 2024, and Mr Hossain has been accused of forging her death certificate. The properties, located in Blenheim, Lanefield, and Churchable, were transferred into his name through a fraudulent death certificate.

Rehana Parvin 's estranged husband Awlad Hossain has been refused a bail variation that would allow him to sell three properties he owned with Rehana Parvin .

Ms Parvin's body was found in a small village in Bangladesh in September 2024 and Mr Hossain has been accused of forging her death certificate. The estranged husband of a woman allegedly murdered overseas has been prohibited from selling three properties the pair owned together. Representatives from the Australian Federal Police were present in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, as Awlad Hossain's lawyer applied to have his bail conditions varied.

The ABC revealed last April that the AFP was investigating the suspected murder of Rehana Parvin, whose body was found buried in the yard of Mr Hossain's sister's home in Bangladesh in September 2024. The ABC does not suggest Mr Hossain was responsible for Ms Parvin's death. There is a warrant out for his arrest in Bangladesh.

Mr Hossain was granted bail last March after being charged with forgery and uttering a forged document in relation to Ms Parvin's death certificate. Police alleged Mr Hossain forged the certificate to transfer the pair's three Queensland properties into his name. Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert on Thursday denied the application to allow Mr Hossain to engage in dealings with the properties, which are located in Blenheim, Lanefield and Churchable.

Prosecutor Bimal Raut had argued the application was 'extraordinary', given the 'nature and seriousness of the matter'. Mr Raut said there was ongoing investigations in relation to the deceased and Mr Hossain's involvement. In no way should the application be entertained unless the charge is dismissed or withdrawn. Defence lawyer Torik Dib said Mr Hossain was struggling financially to pay the mortgage on one of the properties, which he hoped to sell to fund his legal fees.

Mr Hossain had also been cooperative and compliant with requests by AFP officers over the past 12 months, even permitting them to take DNA extracts from his boot. It is alleged that Mr Hossain hired a civil solicitor and gave the lawyer a fraudulent death certificate to use in dealings with the titles office in January 2025. The titles office then flagged the document and reported it to police, leading to Mr Hossain being charged.

The matter has been committed to Brisbane's District Court, and is expected to proceed to trial at a later date





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Awlad Hossain Rehana Parvin Bail Variation Forgery Uttering A Forged Document Australian Federal Police Brisbane Magistrates Court Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert Prosecutor Bimal Raut Defence Lawyer Torik Dib Bangladesh Queensland Properties Blenheim Lanefield Churchable Civil Solicitor Fraudulent Death Certificate Titles Office Police Arrest Warrant Investigation Trial

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