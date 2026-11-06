Australia's birth count rises 2.6 per cent in 2025 but rate rises threaten baby bounce

Australia recorded 299,903 births in 2025, a 2.6 per cent rise driven by regional areas, but economists warn inflation and five Reserve Bank rate hikes could cause a dip in births next year.

Australia recorded 299,903 births in 2025, a 2.6 per cent increase on the previous year and the biggest one-year rise since the post-Covid baby boom, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Friday.

But high inflation and the Reserve Bank's steep interest rate hikes could halt the modest baby bounce, with economists warning of a dip in birth numbers ahead. The increase arrested a long-term fall in the fertility rate, which lifted marginally to 1.497 after dropping to a record low in 2024. A fertility rate of 2.1 is needed to naturally replace a nation's population, and it is the third consecutive year that the rate has sat below 1.5.

Also read The hidden cost of living in Australia's mining heartland

Regional areas drive fertility turnaround

The turnaround is being driven by women in regional parts of the country. The fertility rate fell in every capital city bar Hobart, with the biggest declines in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, which all recorded sharp increases in home prices through 2025. The lowest capital city fertility rate is in Canberra at just 1.29. Inner-city councils have the lowest and fastest-falling fertility rates in the nation.

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There were 61,902 births registered in Sydney last year, which was 3,780 more than in 2024, but that was not enough to lift the city's fertility rate, which dropped to an historic low of 1.38. In Melbourne, the number of births fell by 1,397 last year to 60,963, cutting the city's fertility rate to 1.38. The fertility rate in the City of Sydney was just 0.66.

Other Sydney local government areas with very low fertility rates were Burwood at 0.78, Willoughby at 0.9 and North Sydney at 0.99. In the City of Melbourne the fertility rate was just 0.5, the lowest of any local government area in the nation. Other Melbourne LGAs with very low fertility rates were Yarra at 0.79, Port Phillip at 0.81 and Stonnington at 0.81.

Regional NSW Victoria see baby boom

But cheaper regional areas have much higher fertility rates, with some areas actually going through a modest baby boom. In regional NSW the number of births jumped by 8 per cent in 2025 and the fertility rate was a relatively healthy 1.87. The fertility rate in regional Victoria was 1.91. Across regional Victoria, councils such as Swan Hill, Southern Grampians, Moyne and Moira have fertility rates above 2.1 which held steady or improved through 2025.

In NSW, centres such as Cowra, Dubbo, Griffith and Yass also held fertility rates above replacement level. KPMG urban economist Terry Rawnsley attributed Australia's modest baby bounce in 2025 to improvements in the economic circumstances of families in that period.

He said there was a bit of an improvement in cost of living pressures at the back end of 2023 and in 2024, and interest rates were softening a bit at that time, so people had the confidence to press go on the family. He said the figures show a clear pattern between households' disposable income and their propensity to have children.

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Rising costs threaten future birth numbers

Inflation has climbed to 4.3 per cent, in part due to high oil prices, prompting the Reserve Bank to lift official rates five times this year. On a 600,000 dollar mortgage, the rate rises will add about 500 dollars to monthly repayments, while higher petrol prices are costing households around 100 dollars a month more. Rawnsley said rising cost of living pressures this year would likely put downward pressure on birth numbers.

He said that crystal balling for next year's numbers, we will probably see another dip as people feel squeezed by cost of living. He said the fertility rate seems to have found a bit of a floor in the past few years but there is no clear factor that might drive it back up again towards the levels around 1.7 seen pre-Covid, and there is no big policy lever or change pointing to a turnaround.

The fertility slump is not unique to Australia, with many nations in Europe and parts of Asia recording far steeper declines, triggering warnings of a demographic winter in some. Opposition leader Angus Taylor, a father of four, said a lift in hope could help boost the chances of more children. He said that for young Australians to want to have a family, they have got to have hope and believe that the economy gives them opportunities.

The ABS figures showed fertility among young women continues to fall, hitting record lows among teenagers and those aged between 20 and 24. The lift in 2025 fertility rates was driven by women aged between 25 and 39. There were 4,148 births of twins and 46 triplets or more, in line with previous years.