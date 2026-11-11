Father charged with attempted murder after baby found buried alive in South Carolina

An 11-month-old boy survived being buried in a dog crate for about 24 hours in Lexington County, South Carolina. His father, Michael Comer, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

An 11-month-old boy who was buried alive in a dog crate for about 24 hours in Lexington County, South Carolina, has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

His father, 25-year-old Michael Comer, has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses, authorities said. The boy, Koah Sharp, was found on Tuesday wrapped inside a dog crate that was wrapped in a towel and buried just under the surface in woods about 50 yards (45 meters) from his grandfather's house. He was clinging to life and crying when rescuers reached him.

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Sheriff Jay Koon said the boy survived because of cool temperatures and an air pocket created by the towel wrapped around the crate below ground. Koah was released from a hospital on Tuesday night (US time) and is expected to make a full recovery. Comer was arrested while hiding in a building in Batesburg-Leesville, about 50 kilometers west of Columbia. He had been in custody since Monday, when Koah disappeared.

Michael Comer Faces Murder Charges

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could respond to the charges. A court hearing was planned for Thursday. The search began after Koah went missing on Monday while in his father's care at his mother's home. Authorities said Koah had been in the care of Comer's mother.

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She had to run an errand and left the boy in Comer's care while another caregiver was on the way. By the time the caregiver arrived, Michael was gone, and Koah was gone with him, the sheriff said. After a full day of searching on Tuesday, authorities found freshly disturbed soil in the woods not far from the home of the boy's grandfather and heard cries from below ground. Nearly 100 first responders had been searching for Koah.

As they started digging, they could hear little Koah crying. The race was on to get him out. Koah was soon freed and was clinging to life, the sheriff told reporters. He was screaming at the top of his lungs, which is a good thing in the baby world, the sheriff said.

The sheriff described the moment as the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby. Surveillance video from several businesses in the area showed Comer without the baby on Monday afternoon, Koon said. Koah's parents have had some situations regarding domestic violence charges, the sheriff said. Children sometimes get caught in the middle, he said.

Comer was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to domestic violence and aggravated breach-of-peace charges related to an arrest in July, Lexington County online court records show. Prosecutors dropped a gun charge as part of the plea deal. He also got credit for spending more than two months in jail. Koah's great aunt, Amber Hammond, said she was watching as he was freed from the crate.

Family Reacts to Baby's Survival

We are better now that we know that Koah is safe, she said. Hammond said her nephew had talked about taking the baby to New York because he did not want to be in the same state as the mother. When Koah vanished, she and others assumed that Comer had given the boy to someone. We had no idea something like this would happen at all, Hammond said.

At nearly a year old, Koah had been trying to stand on his own, said Hammond, who cared for him last weekend. He already had some TV favorites. I would go to feed him, and it had Mickey Mouse on, she said. You cannot feed him and have Mickey Mouse on at the same time.

Comer was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of burglary. The sheriff's department is working with prosecutors to determine additional charges. The sheriff said the towel wrapped around the crate had by the grace of God probably provided enough air for him to survive by our estimation the last 24 hours under that dirt. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said additional charges may be filed.

The sheriff said about 100 people had been searching for Koah. The boy was found after a search party discovered freshly disturbed dirt in the woods about 50 yards from Comer's father's house. As they started digging, you could hear little Koah crying. So as you can imagine the race was on, everybody was down there trying to get him out.

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The sheriff said Koah was buried alive, clinging to life, crying. He called it the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby. Certainly God is good, he said. Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying.

The boy's father, Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of burglary. The sheriff's department is working with prosecutors to determine additional charges. Koah went missing on Monday after he was left in his father's care at his mother's home while she ran an errand, Koon said. The boy was later reported missing and authorities launched an expansive search, the sheriff said.

Search Party Locates Buried Infant

Koah was found after a search party discovered freshly disturbed dirt in the woods about 50 yards (45 meters) from Comer's father's house, Koon said. As they started digging you could hear little Koah crying. So as you can imagine the race was on, everybody was down there trying to get him out. Koon said about 100 people had been searching for Koah.

The sheriff said the towel wrapped around the crate had by the grace of God, probably provided enough air for to survive by our estimation the last 24 hours under that dirt. Koah was found on Tuesday wrapped inside a dog crate that was in turn wrapped in a towel and buried just under the surface in the woods, according to the Lexington county sheriff's department. Certainly God is good.

Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying - the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby, sheriff Jay Koon told a news conference. Koon said the infant's father, Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of burglary. The sheriff's department is working with prosecutors to determine additional charges.

Towel Provided Vital Air Pocket

Koon said the towel wrapped around the crate had by the grace of God, probably provided enough air for to survive by our estimation the last 24 hours under that dirt. Koah went missing on Monday after he was left in his father's care at his mother's home while she ran an errand, Koon said. The boy was later reported missing and authorities launched an expansive search, the sheriff said.

Koah was found after a search party discovered freshly disturbed dirt in the woods about 50 yards (45 meters) from Comer's father's house, Koon said. As they started digging you could hear little Koah crying. So as you can imagine the race was on, everybody was down there trying to get him out. Koon said about 100 people had been searching for Koah.