Father charged with attempted murder after baby found buried alive in dog crate

An 11-month-old boy survived being buried in a dog crate for about 24 hours in Lexington County, South Carolina. His father, Michael Comer, faces attempted murder and other charges.

An 11-month-old boy who survived being buried alive in a dog crate for about 24 hours has been released from a hospital. His father, 25-year-old Michael Comer, has been charged with attempted murder in Lexington County, South Carolina, authorities say.

Koah Sharp was reported missing in Lexington County, just west of Columbia. Sheriff Jay Koon said the boy was released from a hospital on Tuesday night, US time, following a rescue. He was expected to make a full recovery. Comer faces attempted murder and other charges and has been in custody since Monday, when Koah disappeared.

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Boy Survived Cool Temperatures And Air Pocket

The boy survived because of cool temperatures and an air pocket created by a towel wrapped around the crate below ground, Koon said. The sheriff released additional harrowing details about the desperate search by nearly 100 first responders. After a full day of searching on Tuesday, authorities found freshly disturbed soil in the woods not far from the home of the boy's grandfather. They heard cries from below ground, the sheriff said.

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As you can imagine, the race was on. Everyone was trying to get him out, Koon said. Koah was soon freed and clinging to life, the sheriff told reporters. He was screaming at the top of his lungs, which is a good thing in the baby world, I would guess, Koon said.

Father Arrested Hiding In Nearby Building

Comer was arrested while hiding in a building in Batesburg-Leesville, about 50 kilometres west of Columbia. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could respond to the charges. A court hearing was planned for Thursday. We are better now that we know that Koah is safe, his great aunt, Amber Hammond, said.

She was watching as he was freed from the crate. Authorities said Koah had been in the care of Comer's mother. She had to run an errand and left the boy in Comer's care while another caregiver was on the way. By the time the caregiver got there, Michael was gone, and Koah was gone with him, the sheriff said.

Surveillance video from several businesses in the area showed Comer without the baby on Monday afternoon, Koon said. Koah's parents have had some situations regarding domestic violence charges, the sheriff said. Children, he said, sometimes get caught in the middle. Hammond said her nephew had talked about taking the baby to New York because he did not want to be in the same state as the mum.

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Father Had Previous Domestic Violence Convictions

When Koah vanished, she and others assumed that Comer had given the boy to someone. We had no idea something like this would happen at all, Hammond said. Comer was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to domestic violence and aggravated breach-of-peace charges related to an arrest in July, Lexington County online court records show. Prosecutors dropped a gun charge as part of the plea deal.

He also got credit for spending more than two months in jail. At nearly a year old, Koah had been trying to stand on his own, said Hammond, who cared for him last weekend. He already had some TV favourites. I would go to feed him, and it had Mickey Mouse on, Hammond said.

You cannot feed him and have Mickey Mouse on at the same time.