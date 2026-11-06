Khaled El Souki Eyes AFL Draft as Ninth Muslim Player After Dubai Reward

Western Bulldogs academy prospect Khaled El Souki is set to become the ninth Muslim on an AFL list after winning a Dubai trip from Bachar Houli by running two kilometres in 6:44.

Western Bulldogs next-generation academy prospect Khaled El Souki is set to become the ninth Muslim to have been on an AFL list in less than a fortnight, when the AFL draft is held.

The 18-year-old forward, a potential first-round prospect, has been mentored by Richmond triple premiership hero Bachar Houli through the Bachar Houli Foundation. Houli set El Souki a challenge: run a two-kilometre trial in 6:45 or quicker and he would take him to Dubai. It was Houli's way of motivating one of his star pupils at the foundation, which includes an elite performance academy, ahead of his AFL draft season.

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El Souki started seeing a nutritionist and running daily, then ran 6:44 exactly. He went to Dubai in December last year with Houli, ex-Saint Ahmed Saad and other foundation members. The former Tiger started the foundation in 2012 aiming to engage and empower young Muslims through football and ideally turn them into role models. El Souki praised Houli's impact on his community and on the AFL.

"I'm really proud [to be a Muslim]. We're not embarrassed of anything any more, so Bach has done a lot for the community," El Souki said.

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"Not me necessarily, but there were people embarrassed to be Muslims. Bach has been huge for all of us. He's introduced Islam to the non-Muslims, and introduced praying to the whole AFL. Even just our personal relationship; Bachar's done so much for me.

He's always checking in, and checking up on me, making sure I'm doing the right things.

Islam In The AFL

" El Souki will follow Sedat Sir, Adem Yze, Houli, Ahmed Saad, Adam Saad, Saad El-Hawli, Adam Sweid and Hussien El Achkar as Muslims who have been on an AFL list. Like those before him, the quietly spoken prospect prays five times a day, the first before sunrise, and is devoted to his religion. About 50 family and friends were in the stands to watch the 18-year-old boot three goals on his VFL debut for the Bulldogs in August.

Kicking goals is nothing new for El Souki, who led the goalkicking in the under-18 Talent League this year after Western Jets coach Christian Stagliano sent him into attack permanently before the 2025 season.

"It was great having the crowd behind me," he said. "I had a lot of people from my local club, Newport, and the Muslim community as well. They just love showing me their support, and I'm so grateful for it.

" El Souki's draft situation is far different to fellow academy or father-son-eligible peers, such as Dougie Cochrane (Port Adelaide), Cody Walker (Carlton) and Ethan Matthews (GWS), who know where they will end up. The Dogs emptied the cupboard to trade for ex-Power star Zak Butters, meaning they are highly unlikely to be in a position to match a bid on El Souki, potentially as early as pick 20, unless they can use future assets to tempt another club.

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Bulldogs Draft Challenge

Bulldogs list boss Michael Regan admitted as much at the end of the trade period, but left the door ajar without offering a guarantee.

"There's probably a feeling as well to, 'How are they going to get Khaled done? '," Regan said. "With the future hand that we have; we're able to read, react and understand what's happening on draft night, and even in the upcoming pick-swap period, where we might be able to position ourselves to match Khaled. " El Souki is largely unbothered whether he lands at the Bulldogs or another club.

He just wants to join exclusive Muslim company in becoming an AFL player, wherever that is.

"I try to ignore it [how the Butters deal will impact him], but it's quite out there, so I see a bit of it," he said. "Making the AFL has been a dream for me since I was young, so it's been a big year or two for me and my family. I'm trying to make the community and my family proud, so hopefully, I can get drafted.

Being the eighth or ninth Muslim on an AFL list [would be special], so I'm pretty excited.

Draft Dreams And Ambitions

" El Souki missed all bar one match at this year's AFL under-18 championships while recovering from an ankle fracture, but he demonstrated with several bone-crunching tackles that he will bring far more than just goalkicking prowess. "I like to play with aggression, so they know I'm not weak. I'm willing to put my body on the line," he said.

"I'm prepared to do whatever it takes to be playing in the AFL. I feel like I just started getting more professional ... watch out for Khaled. "