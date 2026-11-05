Saint Peter Places 50th on 50 Best Restaurants List, First Australian Entry Since 2018

Sydney seafood restaurant Saint Peter has become the first Australian venue in eight years to enter the top 50 of the 50 Best Restaurants awards, placing 50th in Lima and winning Best Restaurant in Oceania. Australian chefs abroad also scored strong results on the extended list.

Saint Peter, the Sydney fine diner run by Josh and Julie Niland, has become the first Australian restaurant in eight years to make The 50 Best Restaurants list.

Saint Peter Tops 50 Best Restaurants List

The Paddington seafood-focused restaurant placed 50 at a ceremony in Lima, Peru today, a 16-spot leap in the annual awards. It was also named the Best Restaurant in Oceania. The last Australian venue in the top 50 was Melbourne's Attica, which placed 20th in 2018. Australian chefs working abroad also fared well, although they landed in what is called the long list, covering restaurants ranked between 50 and 100.

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Brett Graham's The Ledbury in London returned to the list for the first time since 2019. Dave Pynt's Singapore barbecue institution Burnt Ends climbed from 93 to 89, while James Henry's La Doyenne in France slipped from 77 to 84. Monique Guest received the Oceania Cruises Service Excellence Award at the ceremony. Sitthixay Ditthavong co-editor David Matthews said Saint Peter was always world-leading, even when it first opened as a tiny DIY fish restaurant on Oxford Street a decade ago.

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He said that since it moved to the Grand National Hotel, the story has been about how the rest of the operation, spanning a bar, accommodation and restaurant, has upped its game. This ranking coincides with its transformation into a world-class dining destination for locals and tourists alike, he said. Saint Peter turned 10 this year, and Niland has used the milestone to refocus and examine every aspect of the dining experience.

Scrutiny Over Restaurant Award Selection Methods

He said he told the team he needs Saint Peter to be less about an individual and more about the work they are all doing. The result arrives as international rankings, from the Michelin Guide and La Liste to the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, face growing scrutiny over how their awards are chosen, with speculation over whether some operate as a pay-to-play system. Formerly called The World's 50 Best Restaurants, the organisation recently underwent a rebrand.

The 50 Best draws its results from an academy of more than 1100 voters, made up of food writers, chefs and restaurateurs, and well-travelled gourmets. Unlike Good Food Guide reviewers, voters from the 50 Best do not have to pay for their meals, which means tourist boards and restaurants can woo them with free dinners and VIP experiences. Recently, they have increasingly been encouraged to file receipts.

Criticism of Geographical Bias In Awards

With two-thirds of voters coming from the industry itself, the awards have also been called an elitist echo chamber. The list has historically leaned heavily towards Europe, leaving some regions under-represented, among them Australia, which is geographically isolated and less visited by voters. Saint Peter has been the only Australian restaurant to make the long list in the past two years; in 2023, none made the top 100 at all.

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Hugh Allen of Melbourne's Yiaga, who was at the 50 Best ceremony in Lima to accept the coveted Visa One to Watch Award, said the situation was frustrating. He said it is a shame because there are many Australian restaurants that deserve a place on it.

He called it one of those tyranny of distance things, but said it is amazing for Josh, and the more Aussie restaurants that do well, the more it helps everyone, because it gets more people wanting to come out and see what they do. Alexandra Carlton, the 50 Best Restaurants Academy Chair for Oceania, said a single entry does not reflect the quality of the local dining scene.

Boost for Australian Dining Global Awareness

She said it shows Australia is a tiny dot on the bottom of the world that does not always get the gastronomic traffic of, say, a France or a Japan. With that in mind, she called it something of a minor miracle to see Saint Peter at number 50, and a testament to its exceptionalism. Niland also sees the result as bigger than just one restaurant.

He said they do not need Michelin and 50 Best to tell them what is wonderful because they all know they are spoiled. But he said they do need a bit of global awareness, so that when people see that extraordinary place that is Australia, that would be that wonderful holiday. This is less about Saint Peter and more about Australia, he said.