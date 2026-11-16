Run Nation Championship granted permit to hold November 28 event after court battle

The Run Nation Championship has obtained a permit from NSW combat sport regulators to stage its November 28 event, after a Supreme Court case and a temporary court block. Founder Tremaine Fernandez says the sport is now regulated and safe.

The Run Nation Championship has been granted a permit to hold its next event on November 28, after a court temporarily prevented it from going ahead.

The permit was obtained from the state regulator for combat sport in New South Wales, this masthead can reveal. The competition is now good to go. RNC founder Tremaine Fernandez had brought a case against the regulator in the NSW Supreme Court, seeking to overturn its decision. He appeared as a witness in September.

Also read Evening News Bulletin 14 November 2026

Outside the court, Fernandez told reporters RNC was not going anywhere. He vowed to work with the authority to gain a permit to hold the event. That permit has now been secured. The RNC headquarters sit inside a complex of small warehouses in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Alexandria.

There, Fernandez has been preparing for the November 28 event. How do you legitimise a sport which involves two men running at each other at high speed, seeking to cause as much damage as possible to the other party? Health experts have repeatedly warned it could be life-threatening. Fernandez rejects some of the criticism.

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He said a lot of outsiders get brought in by hysteria and headlines such as sport to be banned or unsafe. He said the Supreme Court hearing was about regulation, not about safety. Former NRL player and RNC managing partner Sandor Earle and founder Tremaine Fernandez arrived at the NSW Supreme Court with their legal team. Fernandez says he shares many concerns about unregulated, backyard versions of the sport.

Distinguishing RNC From Backyard Run It Straight

Those backyard events are tied to an internet trend known as run it straight. When Fernandez tried to acquire the rights to a backyard competition, its founders opposed his vision of turning it into a global sport. He wanted to institutionalise it, change the rules completely and bring in safety protocols. He said he wanted to take it from a spectacle to a sport.

He also pointed to the death of a 19-year-old man, Ryan Sattherwaite, in New Zealand after he and his friends took part in the trend at a birthday party in a park. Fernandez called the death in New Zealand horrible. He said it happened at a party and involved people running backyard versions at a viral level. He disagreed with how those events were run and said it was the reason he could not get into business with them.

Fernandez says he has enforced rigorous safety protocols since creating his own rule book in 2025. But RNC has not been without scares of its own. At his second event, a collision resulted in both participants being knocked unconscious. Footage of the two men lying on the running track was clipped and posted on Instagram, where it generated 37.5 million views.

Implementing Safety Protocols And Concussion Rules

Fernandez said that event had a concussion rate of about 20 per cent. He called it too high and a little bit sickening. He saw the footage and asked how many times an athlete could do this. Fernandez said he consulted sports scientists who recommended shortening the distance each participant runs.

The aim was to slow them at the point of collision. He claims this change, combined with safety protocols enforced by RNC organisers from the outset, has made RNC the safest run it style competition in the country. It is also why he is not concerned about the potential for future lawsuits brought by RNC athletes that could replicate those in other codes in Australia and overseas.

He says the organisation is actively seeking to introduce more ways to test brain health. That includes mouth guards trialled by World Rugby which light up when there is heavy contact with the head. RNC also has one of the most conservative concussion protocols in Australian sport. The return to play period after a concussion in RNC is 90 days, similar to professional boxing guidelines.

That compares with 11 days in the NRL and 12 days in the AFL. Fernandez said every sport has risk and any contact sport has risk. He said it is about how you handle it and what protocols you have in place. He said RNC is arguably the best in the country at doing it.

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He said he does not think the NRL, boxing or the AFL does a better job than RNC. He said RNC is using technology used in Formula One and the NFL, which others here are just starting to use, and using it from day one. At their last event, RNC3, there were more than 80 individual runners and not a single athlete became concussed, Fernandez says.

At a recent event in Queensland, he said there were no knockouts and one grade one concussion from illegal shoulder contact. Fernandez said these are now professional athletes. He warned that people should not try this at home. He said it is regulated, in a controlled arena, with a referee, and athletes have had a 12-week camp to get to this moment.

His athletes and promoters will now be included on the CSA register. They will be subject to additional health checks including serology tests. CSA officials will also attend future events. Fernandez is excited about RNC becoming a regulated sport.

Calling For Legislative Changes In New South Wales

He said the goal is to set the bar so high that backyard operators cannot get into it. But he said the existing legislation that governs combat sports in NSW needs to change to accommodate new sports. His view is shared by the NSW Office of Sport, which referred the legislation to a Parliamentary Inquiry. Its first hearings took place earlier this month.

Fernandez said RNC is working with the authority and they are being fantastic. He said a really great relationship is being formed.

However, he said it is clear a lot has to change in the current framework to accommodate RNC. Collision sports, including RNC, will be considered alongside other emerging combat sports including face-slapping and bare-knuckle boxing. Fernandez believes his competition is worlds away from the others. He said the rules in bare knuckle are to constantly deliver blows to the head.

A judge has also made a big call on what counts as a combat sport.