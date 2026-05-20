Backlash against 'no homework' policies emerges as parents push for return of traditional homework

Recent research shows that homework can be a detriment to family life and play. However, a growing number of parents are pushing back against schools’ 'no homework' policies, demanding the return of the kitchen table routine.

For more than a decade, primary school students have enjoyed the slow death of the dreaded after-school homework sheet. But the party might be over.

A growing number of parents are pushing back against schools’ 'no homework' policies, demanding the return of the kitchen table routine. St Charles Catholic Primary School, for instance, has designated week five and week 10 of each term as 'no homework' weeks, encouraging students to spend time with their families. At St Charles Catholic School in Ryde, principal Frank Cohen revealed that for every parent who opposes homework, 'there are probably three who very much insist they want it'.

The parent-led pushback for homework contradicts academic data suggesting it detriments family life and play, yet parents are bridging the gap by enrolling their children into tutoring to ensure they continue learning at home, leading to 'bizarre' consequences





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

No Homework Policy Academic Data Tutoring Backlash Conservative Schooling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico City Faces Public Backlash Over Purple Axolotl Beautification CampaignMexico City residents and urban experts are criticizing the local government's initiative to paint infrastructure purple and install axolotl murals ahead of the World Cup, citing a waste of public funds and safety concerns.

Read more »

‘A problem for every single business’: Labor insider joins backlash over CGT overhaulThe prime minister and treasurer overhauled the property price-fuelling combination of negative gearing and the 50 per cent CGT discount last week.

Read more »

AFL Club Rankings and Recent Performances Ahead of Round 12The article discusses the current AFL club rankings, focusing on the top 10 teams and their recent performances. The assessment takes into account factors such as wins, losses, opposition quality, and future prospects.

Read more »

Landscape in outback SA 'permanently changed' by recent earthquakeCracks in the ground in outback Australia caused by a magnitude-5.5 earthquake could help researchers predict future seismic activity.

Read more »