Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced that backpackers will need 120 days of regional work for a second-year visa, up from 88 days, while third-year visa numbers will rise five-fold to 25,000.

Foreigners in Australia on backpacker visas will have to complete an additional month of regional work to qualify for their second year visa, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has announced.

Workers will now need to complete 120 days of regional work, up from 88 days. Those expected to complete their regional work before February 28, 2027, will not be impacted by the change. Burke said this would deliver the government's previously announced net overseas migration target of 245,000 this year and 225,000 in 2027-28 and beyond, while also meeting community concern.

Also read Burke to Wind Back Backpacker Crackdown to Aid Regional Employers

Third Year Backpacker Visa Numbers Rise

That provides a lot more regional work for those people who are in their first year wanting to qualify for their second year, Burke told a Cairns press conference. The requirement to qualify for your third year with six months work remains the same. Burke also confirmed a five-fold increase to the number of third-year backpacker visas. The government's previous plan to cut the number of third-year working holidaymakers to 5000 had been adjusted to 25,000.

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This creates a very significant shift, but also means for the people who are wanting to qualify for their second year, we're getting more regional days out of them, Burke said. He added that the government would be able to meet its net overseas migration targets despite the five-fold increase to third-year visas by maintaining slow processing times for visas to United Kingdom citizens.

Burke also dismissed claims the number of backpackers seeking to come to Australia had fallen, saying data from his department showed rates were remaining steady. The announcement was made during a press conference in Cairns. The change to the regional work requirement is part of a tweak to the working holidaymaker program. It aims to address labor shortages in regional areas while managing overall migration numbers.

Migration Targets Met Through Regional Work

The government had previously announced its net overseas migration target, and Burke stated that the new requirements would help achieve those figures. The adjustment to third-year visa numbers represents a significant shift from the earlier plan to reduce them. Burke emphasized that the additional regional work would benefit first-year backpackers looking to extend their stay. He also noted that the requirement for a third year remains at six months of work.

Despite the increase in third-year visas, Burke expressed confidence in meeting migration targets. He pointed to slow processing times for UK citizens as a factor that would help balance the numbers. Regarding the number of backpackers coming to Australia, Burke rejected claims of a decline. He cited departmental data showing steady rates, reinforcing the government's position on the program.

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The changes are set to take effect for those applying for their second-year visa, with the exception of those who complete their regional work before February 28, 2027. The government believes this will provide more regional work opportunities and help meet migration goals.