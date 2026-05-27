Bailey Smith and Shai Bolton Shine as Geelong and Fremantle Dominate

Bailey Smith is joint favourite for the Brownlow after a brilliant performance for Geelong, while Shai Bolton leads Fremantle's charge ahead of a tough clash with Brisbane.

Bailey Smith has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, but the 25-year-old is currently on fire and is likely racking up Brownlow votes with minimal fuss.

According to analyst Clark, Smith is now the joint favourite for the Brownlow with Nick Daicos after a dominant display in Geelong's 27-point win against Sydney on Saturday. Smith was well held in the first half by James Jordon, registering just eight touches, but once Dean Cox removed the tag, he burst to life with 18 disposals and a goal in the third term.

That performance followed a 34-disposal and two-goal display in Geelong's 41-point win against reigning premiers the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba. These statement performances have led David King to believe that Chris Scott's team are the best in the competition. Sitting third on the ladder, having won four games in a row, Smith has been pivotal to their success.

He is the number one player at Geelong for metres gained (621), score involvements (8), disposals (32), clearances (5.8), contested possessions (12), centre clearances (3.2) and ground ball gets (8). Those averages led Clark to claim that Smith is the prototype midfielder given his ability to win the hard ball and also run opponents ragged.

Smith's form is also a statement to those who ridiculed the impact he would have on the Cattery based on several indiscretions like flipping the bird during the game as well as behavioural concerns off the field. Last year he was described as a ticking time bomb for Geelong's culture, Clark said.

It was sort of like he was seen as too big of a risk for the Cats and it is not ideal when you get the AFL CEO knock on the front door. Since Round 3, he is the number two ranked player in the competition. And he is doing inside and out.

In just his second season at the Cattery, Smith and his Dash brother Max Holmes are leading the charge among a group of players yet to taste premiership success. Eleven members of Geelong's team that defeated Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on the weekend did not play when the Cats belted the Swans on Grand Final day in 2022.

Smith has since come from the Western Bulldogs, Holmes missed that Grand Final through injury but has reached new heights as a player, while the likes of Ollie Henry (trade from Collingwood) and Jack Martin (delisted by Carlton) came from elsewhere. The most impressive feature of the Cats' regeneration, however, has been their ability to unearth several diamonds in the rough. Lawson Humphries was selected at Pick 63 in the same draft from the WAFL.

Talls Shannon Neale (Pick 33) and Mitch Edwards (Pick 32) were not high draft picks either. Geelong are premiership favourites almost again, we have been saying that for about 20 years, Matthews said. I know they recruit, and develop, and coach superbly, but you have got to get your raw talent in the first place. Some of these players were at the club at the time like Holmes.

But these are all players that have come in. If you said where have they come from? There are no top ten picks there. I think Connor O'Sullivan might have been Pick 11.

Most of them are rookies. Smith came from elsewhere even though he was injured. Top of the ladder Fremantle face their biggest test yet this week a trip to the Gabba to take on two-time reigning premiers the Brisbane Lions on Fox Footy's Super Saturday.

The Lions are coming off back-to-back big losses at the hands of the Cats and the Giants, but with the Dockers making the longest trip in footy with a ten-game winning streak under their belt, it promises to be a match of the round contender. If Fremantle are to defeat Brisbane on their home turf for the first time in a decade, Shai Bolton will no doubt be key to their chances.

Since Round 7, the 27-year-old is number one in the competition for score involvements and score involvements from clearance. He celebrated Sir Doug Nicholls Round with a monster final term against the Saints, including one of the moments of the week when he nailed a stunning goal from the pocket before doing a traditional dance in celebration.

Bolton had 12 of his 25 disposals in the last quarter as the Dockers turned a six-point lead at the final break into a 30-point victory. I think Bolton's form as a midfielder has probably shocked us all, North Melbourne two-time premiership player David King said. We know the dynamic player that he is and what he can do as a half forward coming up. He is not textbook in there, but his hands are brilliant.

He has just been an absolute steal for what they were able to get him for in the end. Bolton came home to Perth last year and while there is still plenty of time for Richmond's tiger cubs to emerge, the Dockers certainly look like they got the better end of the deal





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Brownlow Medal Geelong Cats Fremantle Dockers Bailey Smith

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian War Crimes Investigator Refers Media Leak Concerns to Corruption Watchdog Over Ben Roberts-Smith ArrestThe Office of the Special Investigator has referred allegations of media foreknowledge regarding Ben Roberts-Smith's war crimes arrest to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, prompting a joint probe with the AFP into potential operational breaches.

Read more »

War crimes office wants investigation into Ben Roberts-Smith leakThe corruption watchdog has been asked to probe whether operational details were improperly disclosed before the former SAS soldier’s arrest.

Read more »

War crimes office wants investigation into Ben Roberts-Smith leakThe corruption watchdog has been asked to probe whether operational details were improperly disclosed before the former SAS soldier’s arrest.

Read more »

Media leaks ahead of Ben Roberts-Smith arrest referred to corruption commissionNews crews were at Sydney Airport as a plane carrying Ben Roberts-Smith landed, and captured images of his arrest from inside the terminal.

Read more »