Ellice Schrader's Lopsided Cake Judging Video Hits 3.8 Million Views as She Shares Baking Tips

Country show judge and Recipe of the Year co-host Ellice Schrader says her viral cake critique drew 3.8 million views, and she advises bakers to skip the springform pan and bake butter cakes at 170C.

Veteran country show judge Ellice Schrader says her verdict on a lopsided coffee cake has drawn 3.8 million views in a week. The clip of her judging at the Bungendore Show turned the Cessnock Country Women's Association member into an overnight social media sensation.

Schrader joined Instagram just before the first episode of her new television role aired last month. She is now a co-host of ABC's new cooking show Recipe of the Year, working alongside her long career in agricultural show cooking. She can't seem to go anywhere without having a cake shoved under her nose. Friends call or send her photos of sunken sponges or misshapen scones, asking what went wrong.

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This is what happens when you are a veteran country show judge, a job she now does on television as well as at events across the country. Her verdict on the lopsided coffee cake was blunt. The presentation was poor, and she had the wrong icing, Schrader says. But the cake itself was really, really good.

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It ended up in second place. Schrader has been winning agricultural show cooking competitions for the past 40 years and has judged for the past eight years, including at Sydney Royal contests. Her advice is aimed at show bakers, but if you are a type A baker who strives for perfection, it works just as well at home.

Why Springform Pan Risks Cake Texture

Springform Pan Risks For Cake Bakers Most home cooks bake their cakes in a springform pan, a two-piece baking tin with a removable base held together by a spring-action latch. But Schrader says this particular piece of kitchen equipment is built for cheesecakes and fragile cakes that cannot be turned upside down.

You can use a springform tin to make a cake with a crumble, where you do not want to lose the top, but it is not a cake tin, she says. I am just amazed at how many people who have one in their kitchen and do not have a round tin. Delicate cakes like a blood plum cake with cardamom crust should be baked in a springform pan, but not all cakes should.

The biggest risk is the batter leaching from the sides, but there can be other issues. The tin's design, thick and dark metal with a groove around the base, can produce a cake with dry or flared edges and leave a gutter or indentation mark. When show judges look at a cake, they want to see a really nice bottom and sides. It is all part of the presentation, says Schrader.

Tips For Avoiding Wrinkly Cake Bottoms

If you are worried your cake will stick to a traditional round cake tin, Schrader has a few tips that might help. Avoiding Wrinkly Cake Bottoms If the coffee cake incident taught us anything, it is that nobody likes a wrinkly bottom. The main culprit is baking paper. Your friends and family are unlikely to mark you down for it, but if you have reached the end of the roll, there is an alternative.

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For me personally, I spray my tins with canola oil, not too heavy, then I put them in the freezer, says Schrader. This stops the oil from sliding down the sides. A combination of oil or butter and a light sprinkle of flour also works, creating a barrier between batter and tin. To avoid rack lines, Schrader turns her cakes out onto a tea towel.

Preventing Domes And Cracked Cake Tops

Preventing Domes And Cracked Tops A domed, cracked top is one of the most common baking mistakes that Schrader sees. If your cake looks volcanic, then your oven is probably too hot, she says. This occurs when the edges set before the middle has finished rising. I do not care that the cake says to cook it at 180, I personally cook all my butter cakes at 170 because that gives it a beautiful top.

A dome can also mean you have used the wrong-sized tin. It is like a size 14 trying to fit into a size eight. It has got to go somewhere, and it is usually up. If your pan is too small, Schrader suggests spooning a couple of tablespoons of batter into a muffin tin or patty pan and baking it separately.

As for a lopsided cake, like the Bungendore offender, Schrader says it could have been caused by a hotspot in the oven, although she suspects the baker accidentally set the oven racks on a slant. The original article was written by Erina, the Good Food App Editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, who has previously held editing roles at delicious.com.au and writing roles at Broadsheet and Concrete Playground.