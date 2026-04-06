Bald Eagle Chicks Hatch, Captivating Online Viewers in California

Thousands tune in to watch the debut of bald eagle chicks Jackie and Shadow in Big Bear Valley, California. The live stream offers a glimpse into the lives of the bonded couple and the challenges of raising their young, all while battling a development near their nest, supporting conservation efforts with a successful fundraiser.

The spectacle of nature unfolded live online this weekend as two bald eagle chicks made their debut in the San Bernardino National Forest of southern California. Thousands of viewers worldwide have been eagerly watching Jackie and Shadow, the proud parents, as their eaglets emerged from their eggs in Big Bear Valley . The Easter weekend brought joy and excitement to the devoted online community, marking a successful chapter in the eagles' story after a period of heartbreak earlier in the season.

The live stream, managed by Friends of Big Bear Valley, an environmental education non-profit, has garnered immense popularity, captivating viewers with the daily lives and struggles of these majestic birds.\Jenny Voisard, the media manager for Friends of Big Bear Valley, expressed the overwhelming emotions surrounding the event, describing it as a mix of relief, joy, and tears of happiness. This successful hatching comes after a previous setback, where the couple tragically lost two eggs to ravens, deeply affecting the loyal fanbase. Jackie, known for typically laying eggs in January, managed to lay a replacement clutch following the incident. The first chick hatched around 9:30 pm on Saturday, with the second following on Easter morning at approximately 8:30 am. The live stream is believed to be a record-breaker on YouTube, a testament to the compelling nature of Jackie and Shadow's story and the opportunity it provides for viewers to connect with the lives of the eagles. The live stream offers a unique insight into the dynamics of a bonded couple, the challenges of raising young, and the resilience required to overcome adversity. The community has found solace, inspiration, and a sense of shared experience in watching Jackie and Shadow’s daily lives. \The live stream's popularity also stems from the captivating backdrop of Big Bear Valley, one of the most biodiverse locations in the United States. Voisard highlighted the accessibility of this experience, particularly for those who may not have easy access to nature. Beyond the immediate joy of witnessing the chicks' growth, the community has rallied to support the eagles' future, with Friends of Big Bear Valley fighting a proposed development near the nest. A fundraising campaign, largely fueled by small donations, has already raised $1.6 million towards a $10 million goal, aiming to purchase the land by the end of July for permanent conservation. As the eaglets grow, the live stream offers viewers the opportunity to witness a multitude of changes that these chicks go through in a short period of time. Jackie and Shadow continue to care for their chicks, keeping them fed, protecting them from the elements and potential intruders. The early weeks of the eaglets' lives are focused on feeding, with the nest serving as a constant pantry of food. The eaglets mature rapidly, typically fledging within 10 to 14 weeks. Voisard emphasized the importance of savoring each moment, as the chicks undergo significant changes daily, offering a constant source of wonder and fascination to their devoted audience





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bald Eagles Big Bear Valley Live Stream Wildlife Conservation

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Special Forces Rescue Downed Airman in Daring Iran MissionUS Special Operations forces executed a high-stakes mission to rescue a downed Air Force officer in Iran, following the downing of his F-15E Strike Eagle. The rescue operation, which involved hundreds of troops and sophisticated assets, took place in a contested area and showcased the dedication and capabilities of US special forces. The rescued airman was found after ejecting from his plane. The incident highlights the risks of modern warfare.

Read more »

Clash of the Titans: Sheza Alibi and Autumn Glow's Potential ShowdownThe eagerly anticipated matchup between unbeaten Autumn Glow and Doncaster victor Sheza Alibi is unlikely to materialize soon, intensifying the debate about Australia's best horse. Potential future races are discussed, including the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Cox Plate, and Golden Eagle, but a direct head-to-head clash seems distant.

Read more »

How hundreds of commandos pulled off risky night mission to extract US airman from deep inside IranAn air force officer of a F-15E Strike Eagle shot down by Iran spent a day in hostile territory with little more than a pistol for protection.

Read more »

US Airman Rescued After F-15E Downed in Iran in Daring OperationA US weapons systems officer was successfully rescued after his F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran, triggering a complex and dangerous operation involving special forces, intelligence agencies, and international cooperation. The airman evaded capture for over a day before being recovered.

Read more »

US Airman Survives Iran Shootdown, Sparks Daring Rescue MissionA US weapons systems officer evaded capture for over a day after his F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran, leading to a complex rescue operation involving special forces, CIA operatives, and intelligence support from allies.

Read more »

Trump Endorses Steve Hilton in California Governor's Race, Potentially Disrupting Republican StrategyDonald Trump's endorsement of Steve Hilton complicates the Republican strategy in the California governor's race, potentially preventing them from securing a spot in the November runoff. Hilton, a former Fox News host, faces competition from other Republicans and leading Democrats. Trump announced his support on Truth Social, pledging federal assistance. Hilton's platform focuses on lowering the cost of living, while the endorsement could free up Democratic funds and potentially alter the Republican's official endorsement plans.

Read more »