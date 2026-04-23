Bali Henna Tattoo Warning: Aussie Mum Shares Daughter’s Scarring Reaction

An Australian mother is warning travellers to Bali after her daughter suffered a severe allergic reaction and potential scarring from a temporary henna tattoo. The incident highlights the dangers of 'black henna' containing the chemical PPD, which is illegal for skin application in Australia.

A concerned Australian mother is urgently warning travellers to Bali about the potential dangers of temporary henna tattoo s after her daughter suffered a severe allergic reaction resulting in skin scarring .

The incident occurred during a family holiday to the popular Indonesian destination, where her daughter received a leaf-patterned henna design on her left hand and forearm directly from an artist on the beach. Initially, the tattoo appeared harmless, and the dye began to fade after a few days.

However, approximately one week later, a dramatically different reaction emerged – an intensely red, inflamed rash accompanied by painful stinging and itching welts. The mother shared a stark comparison of before-and-after photos within the Australian Bali Info for Travellers Facebook group, hoping to prevent others from experiencing the same ordeal. Upon returning to Australia, the daughter required medical intervention and was prescribed topical steroids to manage the reaction.

While she is currently recovering, there are fears that the damage may not fully heal, potentially leaving a permanent scar on her hand. The mother expressed regret for not including temporary tattoos and henna art on her list of items to avoid, alongside counterfeit perfumes and makeup, emphasizing the unknown and potentially harmful ingredients used in these practices.

This incident echoes a similar warning issued in October by a New Zealand traveller whose 10-year-old son also experienced a severe reaction to a henna tattoo applied at Kuta Beach. The young boy’s tattoo took a week of both oral and topical antibiotics to even begin to scab over. Numerous other Australian tourists have come forward with their own stories of allergic reactions to henna tattoos obtained on Balinese beaches, highlighting a recurring and widespread problem.

One individual recounted a friend’s experience, noting it took two full years for the skin to completely heal. Another shared a personal story of a childhood henna tattoo that resulted in a lifelong allergy to henna and related dyes, even at the age of 32. A common sentiment among commenters was that these reactions are not isolated incidents but a long-standing issue in Bali.

The root of the problem lies in the chemicals used in the henna dye, particularly the prevalence of ‘black henna’. Traditional henna typically produces a rusty orange colour, while the darker ‘black henna’ poses a significantly greater risk. Black henna contains chemicals not found in natural henna, most notably paraphenylenediamine (PPD). PPD is an amine compound commonly used as a colourant in black hair dye and boot polish, and its use in skin applications is highly problematic.

The West Australian Department of Health explicitly states that PPD is illegal for use on skin in Australia, but its use is more common in overseas destinations like Bali. Reactions to PPD can manifest within 14 days of skin contact, causing red welts and significant skin irritation. Dr. Emma Meredith, a UK-based dermatologist, warns that while the initial reaction may subside within weeks, the long-term consequences of PPD exposure can be severe and lasting.

She highlights the potential for extremely painful skin damage and the development of a lifelong allergy to hair dyes. In Australia, PPD is only authorized for use in hair dyes, subject to strict regulations regarding concentration levels and mandatory warning labels, including instructions for a patch test before application. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade strongly advises travellers to avoid temporary black henna tattoos altogether while in Indonesia, emphasizing the potential health risks





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Bali Henna Tattoo Allergic Reaction PPD Travel Warning Skin Scarring Indonesia Travel Health

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