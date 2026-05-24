Ballarat Beard & Stache Competition: Moustache Category, 101cm Beard, and Community Celebration

The Ballarat Beard & Stache competition is a community event that brings people from across Australia together to celebrate community and difference. Contestants can enter the moustache category, the 20cm to infinity category, or the full beard 10–20cm category. The competition also features a freestyle/just for fun category and a Verdi category for the second year in a row.

Contestant Kenny Turnbull, 35, entered the moustache category after his girlfriend signed him up without his knowledge. He says he enjoyed meeting new people through the competition.

Keesy Webster, 56, a driving instructor from Melbourne, returns to the competition this year with a 101cm beard, which he puts in a bun while at work. He is competing for the seventh time, having won last year with a 97cm beard. Jake Warren, co-founder of the Ballarat Beard & Stache competition, says the event was started to celebrate community and difference, bringing people from across Australia together. Keesy Webster, 56, competes in the 20cm to infinity category.

He is competing for the seventh time, having won last year with a 97cm beard. Wizz, 58, is a wizard, psychic, wand-maker, entertainer and father. He has been dying his beard since his daughter pointed out that it was turning white. Co-founders Brayden Dorney, far left, and Jake Warren, far right, present awards to the winners of the full beard 10–20cm category on stage during the prize announcements.

First place was awarded to Neale Postlethwaite, centre, second to Jamie Johnson, second from right, and Cam McAdie, second from left, came third. From left: Thomas, Jamie Johnson, William Johnson and Scott have a drink at Hop Temple before judging begins. Jamie was the runner-up in the full beard 10–20cm category, while his son William Johnson won the Verdi category for the second year in a row. David Jenkin, 67, waits for the competition to begin.

He grew his beard out for four years after leaving a job that did not allow facial hair. He later went on to win second place in the partial beard category. Winners of the freestyle/just for fun category on stage. Garyl Moyle, centre, placed first, Kelly and Nelson Weeks, right, second with a conjoined beard, and Ollie Dorney, left, third.

Co-founder of the competition Brayden Dorney, 35, with his 12-year-old beard. He has not shaved since the age of 23. The Ballarat Beard & Stache competition concludes with a group photo as the crowd cheers, marking the end of the day.

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Ballarat Beard & Stache Competition Moustache Category 101Cm Beard Community Celebration Freestyle/Just For Fun Category Verdi Category

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