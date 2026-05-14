Baloch Insurgency in Pakistan: Latest Escalation and Factors Driving Violence

The Baloch insurgency in Pakistan has seen a recent uptick in violence, with insurgents carrying out multiple attacks in the southwest province of Balochistan. The escalation is driven by factors such as the Pakistani state’s crackdown on peaceful political space and the closing of nonviolent avenues for redress.

In the space of 10 days in late April 2026, insurgents in Pakistan purportedly carried out 27 attacks in the country’s southwest province of Balochistan, killing at least 42 military personnel.

Then, on May 11, authorities announced that a suicide bombing plot on the capital, Islamabad, had been foiled. Authorities arrested a girl over the incident – a nod to militants’ increasing use of young Baloch women to carry out attacks. These incidents represent the latest flaring up of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan’s largest province and home to around 15 million people.

For a rundown of what you need to know about the Baloch insurgency and groups involved, The Conversation turned to Amira Jadoon and Saif Tahir, experts on militant and terrorist organizations currently researching such groups’ operational activities and strategic messaging in Afghanistan and Pakistan





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Baloch Insurgency Pakistan Insurgency Violence Pakistani State Peaceful Political Space Nonviolent Avenues Recruitment Narratives Ethnic Group Natural Resources Development Strategic Communications Tactical Innovations Broadening The Support Base Ethnic-Regional Coalition Geographic And Ideological Scope

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