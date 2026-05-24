Baloch Liberation Army Claims Train Explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

An explosion that hit a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families killed at least 24 people and injured around 70, local officials say. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on trains, security forces, and infrastructure in the Baloch province.

The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on trains and infrastructure in the province. An explosion that hit a shuttle train carrying Pakistan i security personnel and their families has killed at least 24 people and injured around 70, local officials say.

The attack is the latest in a series of strikes on trains, security forces and infrastructure in the Balochistan province. A bomb blast has hit a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families in the country's south-west, officials say, in the latest major attack claimed by separatist militants. The explosion in the province of Balochistan on Sunday killed at least 24 people and injured around 70, according to three provincial government and security officials speaking to Reuters.

The attack was the latest in a series of strikes on trains, security forces and infrastructure in the mineral-rich province that borders Iran and Afghanistan. Pakistan has launched counterinsurgency operations in the province after some of the deadliest violence in years. The separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, said in a statement to the media that it carried out the attack and described it as a suicide bombing. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

The shuttle train was carrying passengers from Quetta's cantonment area to connect with the Jaffar Express long-distance train when the blast struck near a railway track in the provincial capital, Pakistan's railways ministry said in a statement. The explosion derailed the engine and three coaches, while two coaches overturned, the ministry said, adding that security forces had cordoned off the area and rescue operations were underway.

A security official said an explosives-laden vehicle hit one of the train's bogies in a residential area, and that some of those killed were residents of a nearby apartment building. Images from the scene showed burnt-out vehicles, damaged residential buildings, twisted metal and debris scattered near the railway track, with smoke rising from the wreckage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called a 'heinous bomb explosion' in a post on social media website X. He expressed condolences for the victims' families and said the nation stood with the people of Balochistan





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Baloch Liberation Army Train Explosion Pakistan Baloch Province Separatist Militants

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