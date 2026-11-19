David Bancroft's new claims implicate former coaches Andrew Lehmann and Chris Saker in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, challenging previous findings by Cricket Australia.

David Bancroft has expanded the scope of the 2018 ball-tampering controversy by explicitly naming former head coach Andrew Lehmann and bowling coach Chris Saker as individuals who possessed prior knowledge of the sandpaper plot. This development marks a significant shift in the narrative surrounding the incident, moving beyond the initial suspension of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Bancroft himself by Cricket Australia. The allegations suggest that the coaching staff was not only aware of the plan but actively encouraged the methods used to alter the ball during the third Test in South Africa.

Direct Accusations Against Former Coaches

Bancroft asserts that Lehmann was present during a critical dressing room meeting held during tea on day two of the second Test in Port Elizabeth. According to the former opener, David Warner introduced the concept of using sandpaper to rough up the ball, and the proposal was met with agreement by those present, including Lehmann and Saker. Bancroft noted that while he cannot recall every specific word exchanged, the presence of the coaches during this strategic discussion implies their involvement in the decision-making process.

Also read Bancroft Alleges Entire Australia Team Knew About Sandpaper Use in 2018

Furthermore, Bancroft alleges that Lehmann communicated with reserve batter Peter Handscomb via walkie-talkie after Bancroft was caught red-handed with sandpaper at Newlands. The accused message instructed Handscomb to remove the contraband from David Warner immediately. This claim directly contradicts Lehmann's previous statements to investigators, where he claimed he did not understand the context of the message and believed Warner was asking about a different issue, such as a piece of gum.

Additional accusations target Chris Saker, whom Bancroft claims approached the opener during lunch on the third day of the Cape Town Test. Saker is alleged to have told Warner that he needed to do more with the sandpaper to achieve better swing. Bancroft further states that Saker congratulated him in a subsequent team meeting for the ball-tampering incident, acknowledging his role in front of the group. This narrative is supported by teammate Marnus Labuschagne and former opener David Warner, who described Saker smiling and encouraging the use of more sandpaper due to wet conditions.

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Coaches Respond to Emerging Claims

Andrew Lehmann has maintained his denial of any knowledge regarding the ball-tampering plot since the scandal broke. He previously told ABC that he needed time to process the new allegations, stating he would review the facts and respond appropriately. Lehmann has consistently asserted that his message to Handscomb was a confused reaction to the situation, asking what was going on rather than instructing the removal of evidence. His stance aligns with the initial findings of the Cricket Australia investigation, which cleared him of wrongdoing.

Chris Saker has remained largely silent regarding these specific new allegations, though he offered broader reflections in 2021. At that time, he acknowledged that multiple people could have been blamed for the incident, including himself. He described the actions as a monumental mistake that lacked clear gravity until it was exposed publicly. However, he did not directly address the specific claims of encouragement and prior knowledge made by Bancroft and others in recent statements.

The broader coaching staff has also reacted to the expanded narrative. Assistant coach Darren Lehmann's successor, but more notably, batting coach Mickey Arthur has not been directly implicated in the same manner, though the team's collective defense is under strain. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke's assistant, but specifically, Australian Test and ODI captain Tim Paine's predecessor in some capacities, has been mentioned. However, the most direct rebuttal came from former batting coach Matthew Hayden, who has not been directly named but whose colleagues have spoken out. More accurately, former head coach Darren Lehmann's assistant, but the key figure mentioned is former assistant coach Mick Hocking, who denied hearing any discussions about ball tampering.

Impact on Legacy and Institutional Response

These allegations challenge the institutional conclusion that the incident was limited to the three senior players. If proven, they suggest a systemic failure in leadership and supervision within the Australian cricket setup during that period. The accusations imply that the coaching staff not only knew about the plan but potentially facilitated it by encouraging the players to persist with the method. This would fundamentally alter the understanding of accountability for the sandpaper scandal.

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David Bancroft's claims have reignited public and media scrutiny of the 2018 events. His testimony, published in a recent interview, highlights the emotional toll of the incident, describing feelings of anger, betrayal, and isolation. He contends that the team and support staff collectively enabled the behavior, which contradicts the isolation narrative pushed by some administrators and former staff members at the time. This perspective adds complexity to the legal and ethical discussions surrounding the case.

The Australian Cricket Board and former players must now address these renewed allegations. The involvement of high-profile coaches like Lehmann and Saker raises serious questions about the culture of the team during that era. While no immediate administrative action has been announced, the persistence of these claims may lead to further reviews of the historical records and testimonies from 2018. The cricket community remains divided between those who support the original investigation's conclusions and those who believe the new evidence warrants a re-examination of the events in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.