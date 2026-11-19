Cameron Bancroft's memoir claims former coaches Darren Lehmann and David Saker were aware of Australia's ball tampering plot, widening the controversy beyond the three suspended players.

Cameron Bancroft has officially expanded the circle of responsibility regarding the 2018 ball tampering scandal, alleging that former head coach Darren Lehmann and former bowling coach David Saker possessed prior knowledge of the scheme. This claim marks a significant development in the ongoing controversy, moving the focus beyond the three players originally suspended by Cricket Australia.

New Coaches Accused of Prior Knowledge

Bancroft explicitly names Lehmann and Saker in his memoir, asserting that both men were present at critical discussions where the use of sandpaper to roughen the cricket ball was proposed and agreed upon. The allegations suggest that the coaching staff was not merely unaware but actively involved or complicit in the decision-making process that led to the ban.

Also read Lehmann responds to Bancroft sandpaper allegations, welcomes Cricket Australia forum

The former head coach is accused by Bancroft of having knowledge of the sandpaper plot, representing the first time Lehmann has been directly implicated in these specific events. Bancroft writes that Lehmann was present in a dressing room meeting during tea on day two of the second Test in Port Elizabeth. During this meeting, David Warner raised the idea of using sandpaper on the ball, and Bancroft claims that people, including Lehmann, agreed with the proposal.

According to Bancroft, Saker and Lehmann were certainly present at this Port Elizabeth meeting, although the former wicketkeeper admits he cannot speak for every word shared during the discussion. This specific timeline places the coaches in the room when the initial strategy was being formulated, challenging the narrative that the act was a rogue decision by the players alone.

Alleged Walkie-Talkie and Encouragement Claims

Lehmann is further alleged to have used a walkie-talkie to communicate with reserve batter Peter Handscomb after Bancroft was caught red-handed. Bancroft claims Lehmann instructed Handscomb to get the sandpaper off David Warner, known by his nickname Bangers, immediately after the incident occurred at Newlands. This accusation suggests a coordinated effort to manage the situation and remove evidence rather than a reaction of shock or ignorance.

Advertisement

Lehmann has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the use of sandpaper over the years. Cricket Australia's initial investigation also found him to have no knowledge of the incident. When questioned by investigators, Lehmann stated that his message to Handscomb on the walkie-talkie was actually asking what was going on, expressing confusion rather than instruction. He told the ABC on Wednesday night that the allegations had just come to light and that he needed time to process the information.

Lehmann emphasized to the ABC that he needed to have a really good read of the situation, speak to people, and ensure he answered questions accurately over the next few days. He is currently commenting on the third one-day international between Australia and England in Hobart, where he made these remarks while working a commentary shift. He indicated that he would be sitting back to process all the new allegations before responding further.

Saker Accused of Rewarding Tampering

David Saker, the former bowling coach, faces similar serious allegations. Bancroft claims Saker told the opener that he needed to do more with the sandpaper on the ball to get it to swing during lunch on the third day of the Cape Town Test. This statement implies that Saker was not only aware of the tampering but was actively encouraging more of it to gain a competitive advantage.

Saker is also accused of congratulating Bancroft in a team meeting before play on the third morning of the Port Elizabeth Test. Bancroft states that Saker acknowledged his role in ball tampering with sandpaper the previous day. Bancroft wrote that much like the celebrations after taking four wickets for twenty-eight runs, he received wraps and encouragement from members of the playing and coaching staff, especially Saker.

Former teammate David Warner supports these claims, recalling a conversation with Saker at lunch in the Newlands rooms before Bancroft was busted. Warner wrote that Saker said with a smile on his face that whatever Bancroft was doing, they needed more of it because the conditions were wet. Warner witnessed Bancroft pick up a piece of sandpaper and put it in his pocket, noting that Saker gave him and Cameron Bancroft a wry smile of satisfaction before walking away.

Advertisement

Denials and Internal Team Conflicts

Saker has not responded to numerous enquiries from the masthead regarding his involvement in the scandal. His last public comments on the issue were in 2021 following Bancroft's initial interview. At that time, Saker suggested that there were a lot of people to blame, admitting that it could have been him or someone else and that the mistake was monumental. He stated that the gravity of the situation was not plain until it all came out.

Warner and Bancroft allege that Lehmann and Saker were aware of the sandpaper plot in their claim that the whole team and support staff knew about the scheme. This broader accusation suggests a systemic culture of tampering that was encouraged from the top down. However, other staff members have pushed back against this narrative.

Mickey Arthur's predecessor as batting coach, Graham Thorpe, or rather former coach Graham Hick, expressed disappointment with the broad nature of the allegations against the coaching staff. Hick stated that he did not hear or know anything about discussions around ball tampering in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town. He claimed his first knowledge of the incident was when it appeared on the big screen in Cape Town while he was sitting on the outside balcony.

Hick argued that the implication that the entire staff was involved is absolutely false. He emphasized that he did not hear or know anything about the discussions and only learned of the scandal when it became public knowledge on television. This contradicts the assertion by Bancroft and Warner that the entire support staff was complicit and aware of the plans.

The Test and one-day international captain, Steve Smith, is under intense scrutiny after Bancroft and Chadd Sayers challenged what he said in his extraordinary press conference. Bancroft wrote that Smith's actions and statements made him feel angry, betrayed, and alone. This sentiment highlights the deep rifts that have formed within the team dynamic since the scandal broke.

Bancroft's allegations against Lehmann and Saker represent a significant escalation in the ball tampering controversy. By implicating the coaching staff, the narrative shifts from individual player misconduct to potential organizational failure. The responses from Lehmann and the denials from Hick underscore the conflicting accounts that are now emerging. As the investigation continues, the credibility of various team members and the broader cricketing authorities may face further challenges. The true extent of knowledge and involvement within the Australian camp remains a subject of intense debate and legal scrutiny.