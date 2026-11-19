Cameron Bancroft alleges Darren Lehmann knew about ball tampering in 2018, causing the former coach to exit radio broadcast amid new scandal revelations.

Cameron Bancroft has ignited a fresh controversy surrounding the Sandpapergate scandal by alleging that former Cricket Australia head coach Darren Lehmann was fully aware of the team's ball-tampering plot during the 2018 Test match in Cape Town. The explosive claims emerged as Lehmann abruptly walked out of a live radio commentary session on Wednesday during the ODI series decider between England and Australia. Bancroft's testimony directly challenges Lehmann's previous denials and suggests that the corruption extended beyond the initial trio of Steve Smith, David Warner, and Bancroft.

Core Details of the Sandpaper Allegations

In a statement published in the West Australian, Bancroft wrote that the sandpaper incident was not an isolated act by three players but a known procedure within the wider squad. He explicitly stated, 'It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.' This assertion shifts the narrative from individual misconduct to alleged systemic oversight by the coaching staff, specifically targeting Lehmann's presence and awareness during critical moments of the match.

Also read Cameron Bancroft says whole Australian team knew about sandpaper use in 2018

Bancroft recalled specific interactions that he believes prove Lehmann's knowledge. He wrote that Lehmann allegedly shouted to 12th man Peter Handscomb on the walkie-talkie, 'Get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers now.' Handscomb reportedly responded by removing the item from Lehmann, an incident Bancroft claims demonstrated that 'it was obvious now. Once again. WE ALL KNEW.' These details suggest that the coach was not only present but actively involved in managing the contraband during the game.

Lehmann's Radio Walkout and Initial Response

Darren Lehmann was serving as a pundit for the live broadcast when Bancroft's revelations were discussed on air. According to Code Sports, Lehmann briefly acknowledged the allegations before making a swift departure from the media centre. He attempted to address the situation publicly on ABC radio, stating, 'The allegations…I've got to sit back. It's only just come to light. So I just need to sit back and process all that and work through each allegation.' Lehmann emphasized that he needed time to review the written account and speak with relevant parties before forming a final response.

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Lehmann continued by saying, 'I need to have a really good read of it don't I? What's been transpired, speaking to people, and just make sure I'm saying what I want to say.' He acknowledged the gravity of the situation for everyone involved, noting, 'Yeah it is. A lot for everyone I presume. Yeah, not just me. A lot of care to everyone out there.' By advising against rushing into any public statement, Lehmann indicated that he intends to investigate the validity of the claims over the next few days before issuing a formal rebuttal or confirmation.

Stakeholder Positions and Coaching Staff Involvement

Bancroft's account also implicates bowling coach David Saker, claiming that Saker approached the young batsman to perform additional work on the ball using the sandpaper. The West Australian batsman asserted that both Lehmann and Saker were present in the changerooms when David Warner refused to take responsibility for the sandpaper, as cameras were already focused on him. Bancroft wrote that the responsibility was subsequently given to him, stating, 'Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared.'

Bancroft explained his interpretation of Saker's actions, noting, 'I don't believe Dave was acting purely for himself. I understood his suggestion as an attempt to help the team regain control of the match.' He argued that the conversation occurred within a wider team environment where players were collectively desperate to change the course of the game, with others in the room reportedly agreeing with the proposal. This framing suggests that the coaching staff viewed the tampering as a tactical necessity rather than a simple rule violation.

Expert Analysis and Historical Context of the Saga

Cricket reporter Geoff Lemon commented on The Final Word podcast, stating it was improbable that Lehmann was unaware of the plot. Lemon argued that if any involvement is proven, Lehmann and his coaching staff 'have no reputation left.' He described it as 'utterly disgraced' behavior for coaches to have players take the fall to protect their own standing. Lemon questioned how Lehmann, as head coach, could have claimed ignorance 'deep into that third Test match,' labeling it a 'dereliction of duty.'

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Lehmann previously resigned as Cricket Australia's head coach following the Sandpapergate saga and was replaced by Justin Langer. In past interviews on ABC Granstand, Lehmann had denied personal knowledge of the specific events but acknowledged that ball tampering was a widespread practice. He stated, 'I don't think everyone would have known... You do know ball tampering is going on because it's been happening for 150 years,' while adding that he only spoke to what he personally knew. This new testimony from Bancroft directly contradicts Lehmann's long-standing position that he was not aware of the specific sandpaper plot orchestrated by his players.