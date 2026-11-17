Steve Smith and David Warner teammates face renewed scrutiny as Cameron Bancroft weighs a public response to Usman Khawaja's memoir claims about the 2018 scandal.

Cameron Bancroft is currently evaluating whether to break his long-standing silence regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, eight years after he was identified as the player using sandpaper on the ball in Cape Town. This potential decision comes as new allegations resurface in the media, reigniting debates about collective team knowledge and responsibility within the Australian cricket squad during that period.

New Memoir Sparks Renewed Controversy

Usman Khawaja recently released a memoir that claims every member of the Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper at Newlands, urging the squad to take collective responsibility for the incident. His book has divided the Australian public, with many critics arguing that Khawaja has unfairly thrown his former teammates under the bus to advance his own narrative. Khawaja stated that he delayed revealing the book's contents to David Warner until two months before publication to prevent leaks, noting that Warner had to carry the burden of the scandal for eight years alongside Steve Smith.

Also read Usman Khawaja Claims He Made Promise to David Warner About Sandpapergate Book

Cummins and Starc Reject Collective Guilt Claims

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc previously issued a joint statement denying any prior knowledge of the cheating plot. Cummins recently dismissed Khawaja's assertions in a marathon press conference in Sydney, calling the idea that everyone knew 'complete and utter nonsense'. Mitchell Starc remained noncommittal when asked about new claims, stating that one must ask Chadd Wighton directly and emphasizing the need to move forward for Australian cricket without knowing exactly how that process should unfold.

Chadd Wighton Adds to the Complexity

Chadd Wighton told SEN that he and everyone else in the squad were aware of the sandpaper usage, alleging he played a role by taking the item off the field before Bancroft was caught. He also claimed a 60-90 minute meeting occurred in the Newlands changerooms, a claim Cummins had already vehemently denied last week. These statements add a new layer of complexity to the already complicated narrative surrounding the incident and the subsequent investigations.

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Bancroft's Dilemma and Future Implications

Bancroft politely declined to comment when questioned by reporters arriving in Melbourne ahead of Western Australia's Sheffield Shield game against Victoria. Despite this initial refusal, his manager confirmed this week that he is weighing up whether to break his silence on the infamous Sandpapergate. The decision could have significant implications for how the scandal is viewed in the future and whether it will lead to further accountability or continued division within the cricket community.

Legacy of the Scandal on Australian Cricket

The saga originally led to a nine-month suspension for Bancroft and one-year bans for Steve Smith and David Warner following a Cricket Australia investigation. The incident reared its head again in 2021 when Bancroft cryptically suggested others were aware, prompting the bowling quartet to deny involvement. As the debate continues, the question remains whether Bancroft's potential statement will provide closure or further exacerbate the tensions within Australian cricket, leaving the path forward uncertain for all involved.