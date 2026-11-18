Steve Bancroft writes that Pat Cummins' press conference caused anger and betrayal, prompting his detailed account of the 2018 sandpaper scandal and group dynamics within Australian cricket.

Steve Bancroft has released a lengthy personal account detailing how Australian captain Pat Cummins recently triggered deep-seated anger and feelings of betrayal regarding the 2018 sandpaper scandal. The essay emerged on Wednesday night, revealing that the immediate catalyst for Bancroft writing about his experiences was a press conference held by Cummins the previous Friday at Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney.

Press Conference Triggers Betrayal Feelings

Cummins spent a significant portion of that press conference attacking Usman Khawaja and vehemently denying any prior knowledge of ball-tampering activities. Bancroft described feeling angry, betrayed, and alone after listening to Cummins challenge the recollections of his former teammate. The captain also released a joint statement with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon to deny knowing about sandpaper being taken onto the field before television footage appeared at Newlands.

Also read Cameron Bancroft weighs opening up on Sandpapergate after Khawaja claims

Readers of Bancroft's account will understand why this denial struck a nerve, given his vivid memories of conversations on the field in Port Elizabeth and Newlands. He recalled feedback about the ball and shared celebrations that made the collective denial by the fast bowling quartet incredibly difficult to digest. The contrast between their public statements and Bancroft's internal memories created a profound sense of isolation for the former opener.

Groupthink And Kate Hutchison's Objection

The essay highlights a critical moment involving media manager Kate Hutchison, who was the sole member of the tour party to raise obvious concerns about the sandpaper plot. Bancroft recalled Hutchison making it clear that she believed the actions were wrong and wanting nothing to do with the discussion. He noted that she walked away from the conversation, demonstrating that being part of the team did not mean having to accept everything the group was doing.

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Bancroft admitted that he ignored Hutchison's objection at the time, a regret that underscores the pervasive nature of groupthink within the Australian squad during the tour. The media manager's dissent was a rare instance of someone speaking up against the prevailing culture. Bancroft stated he will never forget that moment, as it proved that individual conscience could exist even within a tightly knit team structure.

Warner Reaction And Team Dynamics

Shock reverberated around veteran members of the 2018 tour party long before Cummins had finished speaking on Friday. Most had come to expect Cummins to be a fair and reasonable man, capable of speaking with balance about difficult issues. They anticipated he would lead the team toward unity, rather than tearing down colleagues like Khawaja. The press conference left many with a seriously awkward feeling about the direction of the team's leadership.

David Warner was the first to respond publicly, stating that Cummins had thrown Khawaja under the bus. Privately, other squad members were concerned about how personal Cummins' words had been and questioned whether such an approach was necessary. Two days later, squad member Chadd Sayers found himself expanding on his own memories of the tour, explaining that he had not been able to keep watching Cummins speak due to the discomfort it caused.

Leadership Questions And Steve Smith Role

The urgent question now is whether Australia can continue to be led by a public figure who so badly misread the state of play last week. Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell released a statement suggesting there was nothing Bancroft had said that Cummins had not already answered. However, this contention will be hard for many to fathom given the depth of Bancroft's revelations about the emotional burden he has carried for years.

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The CA board, which has the final say on who leads the Australian team, is forced into hurried discussions regarding the future. Another critical person in all of this is Steve Smith, who recently arrived in Sydney from New York. Smith is yet to speak publicly about 2018, but he serves as the locum Australian captain whenever Cummins is unavailable. How Smith views Bancroft's statement and Cummins' rebuttal will play a significant role in resolving this crisis.

Mitch Marsh, the white-ball skipper, had used the words I don't come from a place of judgment just before Cummins spoke. It remains a stark reminder of how different things might have been if Cummins had adopted a similar tone. Bancroft's 4000-word essay serves as a final straw, summarizing the sentiment that it is time for everyone to stop bullshitting and address the truth of the chronology of events.